The Family Jones Distillery Launches Direct-to-Consumer Distribution

Award-winning Colorado distillery partners with Cask & Barrel Club to bring their portfolio of spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails to more than 40 states

DENVER, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Jones Distillery, recognized for its Colorado craft spirits and steadfast support of local agriculture, proudly announces the launch of its direct-to-consumer distribution platform with Cask & Barrel Club, offering a curated selection of its award-winning portfolio for nationwide delivery. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the distillery's expansion strategy, providing spirit enthusiasts across the continental United States exclusive access to their spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Recognized as the Best Colorado Distillery and boasting over 25 international awards, The Family Jones is proud to collaborate with local farmers and suppliers to craft uniquely Colorado spirits.

Ella Jones Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey at The Family Jones Distillery's Denver location. Our distillery's line-up of ready-to-pour, full-strength classic cocktails.

"We are thrilled to introduce our direct-to-consumer distribution model that allows us to connect with customers nationwide and share our passion for craft spirits," says CEO Paul Tamburello. "Our commitment to quality, traceability, and connectivity remains at the heart of every bottle we produce. We are excited to share our spirits directly from our family to yours."

Customers can now experience a true taste of Colorado by ordering the following spirits directly:

Spirits (750ml bottles):

Annika Jones Vodka: ( 2022 Silver, New Orleans Spirit Competition, Best in Category)

( Juniper Jones Gin : ( 2020 Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition )

( ) Earl Grey Juniper Jones Gin : ( 2022 Double Gold, New York Wine and Spirits Competition, Best in Class - Barrel Aged Gin )

( ) Ella Jones Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey: (2 021 Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition )

(2 ) Atticus Jones Rye Whiskey: (2020 Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition)

Ready-to-Pour Cocktails (750ml bottles):

Automatic Jones Cosmopolitan (2 021 Silver, San Francisco World Spirits Competition )

) Automatic Jones Earl Grey Negroni (2024 Silver, American Craft Spirits Association)

Automatic Jones Rock & Rye (2 020 Double Gold & Best in Class, San Francisco World Spirits Competition )

& Rye (2 ) Automatic Jones Smoked Old Fashioned (2021 Double Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition)

Each bottle comes with a recipe card from the team, showcasing how customers can create classic cocktails using their spirits — whether you enjoy spirits neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

Distribution is available across the continental U.S. excluding shipping to Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, Mississippi, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.

For more information on The Family Jones Distillery and to place orders, visit their website at www.thefamilyjones.co or follow along on Instagram @thefamilyjonesdistillery.

