The Family Jones Wins Two Craft Spirits Packaging Awards

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Family Jones, Colorado-based craft distillery, took home two medals from the Craft Spirits Packaging Awards, presented by the American Craft Spirits Association and CRAFT SPIRITS Magazine virtually last month. The inaugural competition, which celebrates excellence and creativity in the design of craft spirits labels and packaging, drew from 200+ entries from over 100 companies.

In the Portfolio category, The Family Jones won a Gold for unique hand imagery labels designed by Consume & Create.

The Family Jones

"The Family Jones identity, design language, and label system was truly a collaborative effort" said Josh Wills, Partner, Consume & Create. "Not only did we work closely with the Family Jones team—who pushed us to create disruptive, unique designs—we also collaborated with Denver based photographer, Jack Ludlam, to personify and capture the unique character of each spirit. There are no other labels out in the market currently that look anything like The Family Jones. Considering the amount of spirits and distilleries that exist, it's a pretty remarkable feat."

The Family Jones also collected a silver in the Ready to Drink (RTD) category for their first RTD bottled cocktail, Automatic Jones Rock & Rye.

"We are proud recipients of the inaugural Craft Spirits Packaging Awards. It is with a deep sense of gratitude that I toast to our design team. Our approach to design was to create something that expresses the beauty, story and craft of the spirit within," remarks The Family Jones Co-founder and CEO, Paul Tamburello. "Every day we work to ensure that each interaction with The Family Jones helps relay our values and commitment to local agriculture, innovation, transparency and celebrating the hands which labor to create it all."

The Family Jones is reinvigorating the connection between agriculture and the production of distilled spirits. They hold sacred the relationship with the entire process— from the soil and those who cultivate it to those who receive the labor of the family's work in gratitude. The Family Jones Spirit House in Denver is the lab where they create, hone and craft all of their recipes. The Family Jones Distillery in Loveland, Colorado is the slightly larger, slightly senior, craft spirits studio.

