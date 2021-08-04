The Family Of Ladarius Clardy, Concerned Parents And Community Leaders Of Pensacola To Hold News Conference To Make An Appeal To The Community For Information Leading To Arrest In The Murder Of Ladarius Clardy

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over one month has passed since Ladarius Clardy was murdered in the city he loved. The academically gifted and popular athlete had just returned to Pensacola from Kennesaw State University (GA), where he exhibited his leadership on and off the field. Majoring in cybersecurity, Ladarius aspired to join the National Football League and become a businessman in many other ventures. He appeared in two games during his college freshman year.