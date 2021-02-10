The Family Office Launches Its Digital Platform

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), the Bahrain-based global wealth manager (with an office in Saudi Arabia regulated by the Capital Markets Authority, and its investment management arm Petiole Asset Management in Zurich, Switzerland), announced the launch of its proprietary digital platform, which is accessible through a dedicated client mobile application, enabling clients to browse through a myriad of alternative investment solutions, such as private equity, real estate and private credit, and select the investment strategies that they find interesting.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulmohsin Al Omran, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Family Office, said:

"One key area that has been lacking historically in the wealth management industry is transparency. Through our digital platform, we are re-enforcing our commitment to create trust through transparency. Not only will our clients have the latest updates on their portfolios, NAVs and annual audited financial figures at their fingertips, but they will also get access to market insights from some of the foremost industry thinkers and a sneak peek at the latest, most exclusive upcoming global deals".

Through this platform, The Family Office aims to level the playing field and make exclusive private investment opportunities in alternative assets accessible to a broader range of qualified investors than was possible before.

The platform of The Family Office also enables prospective clients to open accounts digitally through an entirely paperless process.

Mr Al Omran added:

"To further simplify the digital account opening experience for our clients, we have integrated the Saudi government data ecosystem for a faster and more seamless experience. This is just the first step in providing exceptional services to our clients. We plan similar initiatives in Switzerland and the GCC.

Over the coming year, we plan to make several exciting announcements that will revolutionize the wealth management industry both regionally and globally. Our digital platform will make investing in alternative investment solutions as seamless as shopping online."

About The Family Office

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) ("The Family Office") is a global, independent, wealth manager that specializes in the development of integrated long-term investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families in the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

The Family Office and Petiole Asset Management AG, its asset management arm, operate across time zones from their offices in Hong Kong, London, Manama, New York, Riyadh and Zurich.

Since its establishment in 2004, The Family Office has been offering clients exceptional bespoke investment portfolios tailored to their own risk appetite, liquidity needs and return expectations. The firm uses its international network to source attractive risk-adjusted returns and capital growth through diversification into a wide range of asset classes in international markets.

