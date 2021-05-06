The Family-Owned Rum Brand Diplomático Partners with Chef Michael Symon To Launch "The Heart of Rum" Campaign

MIAMI, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its inaugural "The Heart of Rum" campaign, iconic Venezuelan rum maker Diplomático has announced a year-long partnership with Celebrity Chef, and TV personality, Michael Symon. Symon, most famous for his appearances on Food Network and ABC, has been a fan of Diplomático Rum for years and is inspired by the many synergies between his craft and the brand's history. Highlighting the "heart" and know-how that goes into each bottle of Diplomático, the collaboration brings the brand's values of craftsmanship, family, and authenticity to life alongside Symon's story and the passions that drive his love for cooking.

Michael Symon partners with Diplomático Rum

In the same way the Diplomático family and its Master Blenders employ their expertise to combine the finest local sugar cane with their unique distillation methods, Symon's cooking is also the product of his meticulous approach and unwavering commitment to crafting extraordinary dishes from simple, high-quality ingredients.

"My cooking is a representation of my love for my craft, for those I'm sharing a meal with, and for those who've helped me along the way," said Symon. "Diplomático has long been one of my favorite spirits for sipping and cocktails in the kitchen, but beyond its delicious taste, it's a brand that really reflects this philosophy and cares about crafting quality products with purpose."

To launch the campaign, the brand created a series of videos that highlight some of Symon's favorite dishes and cocktails to make at home for his family and friends. Viewers can follow along with Symon to recreate his dishes and cocktails, including one of summertime's most refreshing drinks: the classic Daiquiri.

"We're proud to partner with a true artisan like Michael Symon," said Diplomático Senior Brand Manager, Alex Fellows. "He's an expert with deep respect for his craft, the process, the ingredients, and the heritage. These values represent Diplomático Rum at its core and have made us the trusted brand we are today."

The brand will be releasing additional video content featuring Michael Symon throughout the year with timely recipes and cocktails that will be featured on the brand's social channels.

For more information on Diplomático Rum, visit rondiplomatico.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @diplomaticorum.

About Diplomático

Diplomático is a super-premium rum from Venezuela. In 2018, Diplomático was awarded Wine Enthusiast's prestigious "Spirit Brand of the Year," the first-ever rum to win in this category. Since then, the brand has continued to be recognized, receiving the #1 rum brand ranking by Rolling Stone Magazine. The Diplomático distillery is located at the foot of the Andes Mountains and is a family-owned brand inspired by the character of Don Juancho Nieto Melendez, whose portrait is illustrated on its labels. Having produced top-quality spirits since 1959, Diplomático's distillery combines traditional methods with modern technology to produce the finest of rums. The production area boasts great conditions for sugar cane and rum production including fertile lands, abundant water and a Caribbean climate.

The team of award-winning Master Blenders works diligently to create unique and complex rums. The product range consists of the Tradition Range: Planas, Mantuano and flagship Reserva Exclusiva, the Prestige Range: Single Vintage and Ambassador, both aged 12 years and finished in Spanish sherry casks for one and two years, respectively, as well as The Distillery Collection: a range of three limited production bottlings that showcase the distillery's unique distillation methods. www.rondiplomatico.com, @diplomaticorum

SOURCE Diplomático Rum