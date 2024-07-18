The Family Reunion Unveils Culturally Rich Schedule of Events

Led by the industry's top talent, this year's programming is supported by new and returning partners, and features discussions on the legacy of rice, BBQ and jerk demonstrations, wine and spirit classes, family lunches and evening celebrations.

Multi-day event is presented by Chef Kwame Onwuachi in collaboration with Sheila Johnson's Salamander Collection and FOOD & WINE

MIDDLEBURG, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Reunion, the country's preeminent culinary celebration of color and excellence, has announced its slate of culturally rich programming for the inspiring and inclusive gathering next month.

The Family Reunion features an interactive version of the reality show "Chopped" in Salamander Middleburg's stunning Equestrian Center. Last year's judges, pictured, were chefs Gregory Gourdet, Nyesha Arrington and David Thomas. Credit: Clay Williams. The Family Reunion kicks off its 2024 event with an opening evening cookout showcasing legendary pitmaster chefs Bryan Furman, Rodney Scott (pictured), Kevin Bludso, and Virginia Ali/Ben's Chili Bowl. Credit: Clay Williams.

The sold-out August 15-18 event is helmed by some of the industry's top talent including Nyesha Arrington, Mashama Bailey, Rodney Scott, Carla Hall, Gregory Gourdet, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Alexander Smalls and more. For 2024, The Family Reunion has a new charitable philanthropic beneficiary – the Culinary Institute of America, Onwuachi's alma mater. The event has also attracted new and elevated sponsors for 2024, including Appleton Estate, Wells Fargo, Amazon, Lexus, United and Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Presented by Chef, Restaurateur and Author Kwame Onwuachi in collaboration with Sheila Johnson's Salamander Collection and FOOD & WINE, the multi-day event crosses culinary boundaries and combines thought-provoking panel discussions, topical cooking demonstrations, inspiring recreational activities, daily "family" lunches, vibrant evening parties and late-night afterglows. Since being launched in 2021, The Family Reunion has become one of the nation's premier and most-popular culinary events – quickly selling out with approximately 1,000 people attending each day.

New this year, Appleton Estate, the premium spirit sponsor of The Family Reunion, will collaborate on a variety of programming designed to immerse guests in its rich Jamaican heritage, spotlight rum's cultural relevance and educate on the important role rum plays in the country's culinary history. Sessions, including the return of the popular breakout, 'Jerk: The Dish That Freed a Nation', will pair Appleton Estate Deputy Master Blender David Morrison with chefs Andre Fowles and Osei "Chef Picky" Blackett to lead guests through an in-depth tasting of special Appleton Estate expressions, cocktails and delicious jerk cuisine. Wells Fargo will spotlight the event's legacy through a social media campaign featuring The Family Reunion's Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, while United Airlines and Virginia Tourism Corporation will present the opening night cookout, showcasing legendary pitmaster chefs Bryan Furman, Rodney Scott, Kevin Bludso, and Virginia Ali/Ben's Chili Bowl.

On day two, Amazon will present the Family-Style Lunch featuring award-winning restaurants Tatiana and Kann, and pastry chef Maya-Camille Broussard. Similarly, lunch on Saturday will feature Virtue, pastry chef Camari Mick and the unveiling of menu items from Dōgon, Kwame Onwuachi's highly anticipated restaurant in Washington, D.C., opening later this summer.

Breakout sessions will again be varied and include A Noble Grain: The Legacy of Rice in America presented by FOOD & WINE, featuring a conversation with Alexander Smalls, George McCalman and Serigne Mbaye on the origins of rice in America. Favorite chef-led activities like ziplining and Family Field Day will be returning, as will the event's version of the reality show Chopped, where teams will turn mystery ingredients into incredible dishes judged by celebrity judges. Saturday night's Block Party finale, presented by Wells Fargo, will showcase a throwback 90s theme, while there will be a stellar lineup of surprise musical performances throughout the weekend. The Family Reunion concludes on Sunday, August 18 with an inspiring Sunday Service with Gospel Choir.

Supported by Salamander's talented culinary team, The Family Reunion's exceptional strong 2024 roster of talent includes: Virginia Ali, Nyesha Arrington, Mashama Bailey, Shorne Benjamin, Osei "Chef Picky" Blackett, Kevin Bludso, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Maya-Camille Broussard, Damarr Brown, Adrienne Cheatham, Preston Clark, Tiffany Derry, Andre Fowles, Bryan Furman, Gregory Gourdet, Carla Hall, Jessica B. Harris, Brian Jupiter, Vallery Lomas, Serigne Mbaye, Mawa McQueen, Camari Mick, Charlie Mitchell, Lamar Moore, Nina Oduro, Kwame Onwuachi, Ken Pettus, Millie Peartree, Jamila Robinson, JR Robinson, Pierre Serrao, Rodney Scott, Alexander Smalls, David Thomas, Tonya Thomas, Georgiana Viou, Douglass Williams, Erick Williams and Melba Wilson.

The Family Reunion nurtures, develops and celebrates racial and ethnic diversity within the next generation of hospitality professionals. The celebration takes place at Johnson's Salamander Middleburg resort, which is one of only five properties in the USA and 13 worldwide to hold Forbes Five-Star ratings for accommodations, spa and dining. Experiences take place throughout Salamander's 340 acres, including its Culinary Garden and Library. There is also an outdoor Grand Stage venue hosting a rotating lineup of meals and events.

The only African American woman to wholly own a Forbes Five-Star resort, Sheila Johnson is renowned for co-founding Black Entertainment Television. In addition to collaborating on The Family Reunion, Johnson and Kwame Onwuachi are partnering to create a vibrant new restaurant, Dōgon, at Johnson's Salamander Washington DC hotel. Onwuachi, who owns the acclaimed Tatiana in New York City, has penned multiple books like his successful memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef and the bestselling cookbook My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef.

The 2024 Family Reunion event enjoys partnership support Salamander Collection, FOOD & WINE, Appleton Estate, Wells Fargo, Amazon, United Airlines, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Coca-Cola, Lexus, Toast, Ecolab, Select Events, Inspire, Zigma World, La Colombe, Visit Loudoun and AmaWaterways.

To see The Family Reunion schedule in its entirety, visit www.salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion and/or follow along on Instagram at @salamanderresort, @salamanderhotels, @foodandwine and @chefkwameonwuachi.

Salamander Collection is privately owned and operated, and based in Middleburg, VA, just outside Washington, DC. Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, it has a luxury portfolio featuring the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Middleburg, an equestrian-inspired property in the Virginia countryside; Salamander Washington DC, an elegant hotel located along the capital's vibrant Southwest waterfront; Half Moon, the storied resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, featuring three distinct experiences including the acclaimed Eclipse; Aspen Meadows Resort, which features sweeping views on 40 beautiful acres in Aspen, CO's west end and newly renovated Herbert Bayer-inspired accommodations and arrival experience; Hotel Bennett, a spectacular grand hotel in Charleston, SC, overlooking the city's historic Marion Square; and Innisbrook Resort in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area, which hosts the PGA TOUR's Valspar Championship each year on its famed Copperhead Course. www.SalamanderHotels.com.

