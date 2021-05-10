The Famous Lincoln Center Plaza has been transformed into A Green Lawn Paradise

UPPER WEST SIDE, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side has undergone a gorgeous transformation as part of their "Restart Stages" initiative. They have appointed SYNLawn® New York to convert 14,000 square feet of concrete into a lush park-like artificial lawn area centered around the iconic Revson Fountain. Designed by renowned set designer and MacArthur Genius grantee Mimi Lien. It features grassy slopes and arches for shaded relaxation and summertime lounging to be enjoyed by everyone.

The "Green" is constructed of Biobased artificial grass provided by SYNLawn New York. Their turf is the only artificial grass company with USDA certification, due to high soy content, 100% sourced from US Farmers making it sustainable, and recyclable. The turf fibers are actually made from sugar cane, and the backing from soybean oil making it the most environmentally friendly turf on the planet.

SYNLawn® New York was chosen due to the quality and ultra realism of their artificial grass as well as the environmentally friendly aspects. In addition, their jaw-dropping artificial lawn installation at City Square Central Park in White Plains, seen here.

"The GREEN," opening today for your summer enjoyment, will remain open through September 2021, from 9 a.m. to midnight every day.

"The GREEN" will also be the focal point of the Lincoln Center's "Restart Stages" initiative, which recently opened to the public as a major outdoor performing arts center featuring 10 performance and rehearsal spaces between West 62nd and 65th Streets.

President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Henry Timms, said in a news release, "We're thrilled to launch 'The GREEN,' a space for New Yorkers to re-energize and find inspiration and uplift."

There will be safety protocols in place adhering to the current recommended health guidelines including facemasks, social distancing, and regular cleaning. SYNLawn New York also features Sanitized® antimicrobial technology that assists in keeping the green naturally clean and sanitized.

Here is a sneak peek of Lincoln Center "The Green" until you come and check it out for yourself. What is even cooler is when they are finished with the turf SYNLawn New York plans to donate the turf for playgrounds for at-risk youth in upstate New York.

SOURCE SYNLawn New York

