DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanpage LLC, a Dallas-based technology and media company that is the proprietor of the fan-based social networking app "Fanpage" and publisher of the Fanpage Fan Army Charts, has officially hired Kevan Kenney, anchor of "Billboard News" and "Billboard Live," to serve as key strategist, spokesperson and host of the new web series "The Fanpage Fan Army Countdown."

The Fanpage Fan Army Charts are quickly becoming a leading identifier in measuring the strength, size and engagement level of fan armies in the music and entertainment industry. The charts are calculated by measuring fan army engagement from Fanpage, the company's social network where fan armies compete in monthly competitions and where fans compete to become the biggest fan by showcasing and sharing their best content, playing trivia, watching videos and engaging with their fandom.

Beginning in September, Fanpage will launch a weekly web show, which will accompany the Fan Army Charts, titled "The Fanpage Fan Army Countdown With Kevan Kenney."

"As the host of Billboard's 'Fan Army Face-Off' and through his work with Dick Clark Productions, Kevan has become one of the most recognizable figures in the Fan Army community. His rapport with today's top artists and industry insight make him the perfect fit to both join our team and become the face of Fanpage in our new Fan Army Countdown show," said Billy Rodgers, Fanpage co-founder and CEO.

In addition to hosting the weekly Fan Army Countdown, Kevan will be acting as a key music and fan army industry strategist, as well as using his existing relationships to create exclusive fan-centric content for the Fanpage community, including interviews, fan engagement experiences and live Q&A with some of the biggest names in music.

"The best part of my job is having the opportunity to get to know and interact with fan armies from every corner of the world on a daily basis. These fandoms are passionate, supportive and their communities play such a positive role in the lives of the fans. I've long had a vision of a central hub or clubhouse where these armies can come together, share content, trade stories, meet other fans just like them and build their communities. So, to become a part of Fanpage, a company who has realized that vision, is a dream come true and an exciting day for Fan Armies everywhere," said Kevan Kenney.

The debut episode of "The Fanpage Fan Army Countdown with Kevan Kenney" is live and available to view at charts.fanpage.com and on the Fanpage app, which is available worldwide for download in both the iTunes and Google Play stores.

About Kevan Kenney:

Kevan is perhaps best known as Billboard's on-air host across the brand's video programming. Depending on the day, Kevan can be seen presenting the top 10 songs in America as host of the "Hot 100 Top Ten Countdown," breaking down the biggest stories in the world of music as anchor of "Billboard News" or sitting down with favorite artists as host of "Billboard Live." In addition to his work with Billboard, Kevan can be found on red carpets and backstage at award shows throughout the year, such as "The American Music Awards" and "Billboard Music Awards" as part of his work with Dick Clark Productions, or moderating discussions with some of music's brightest minds at the BUILD Series, live weekdays in New York. Also hear Kevan on the radio six days a week as a DJ on ALT 92.3.

About Fanpage:

Fanpage LLC is a Dallas-based technology and media company that is the proprietor of the fan-based social networking app "Fanpage," an aggregate of over 1,000 fandom communities where fans armies compete and where fans can connect with like-minded fans from around the world, showcase their best content, fan-art, videos and memorabilia, play each other in fandom trivia and compete to become the biggest fan. Fanpage is also the publisher of the Fanpage Fan Army Charts, which have become one of the leading charting systems for Fan Armies in the music and entertainment industries. Investors include iHeartMedia, Townsquare Media and Mike Whelan, co-founder and CEO of Verity Instruments.

