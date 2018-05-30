The Fantastic Fountain Square Home Tour June 16th & 17th - Fountain Square, IN

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Fountain Square, The Flats at Woodlawn, Homeward Bound Homes and KDK Builders will be hosting public tours of their show homes on June 16th & 17th from 12-5 in Fountain Square.

Fantastic Fountain Square Home Tour 2018

Indianapolis' Best Home Tour is back this year. The Fantastic Fountain Square Home Tour will be Saturday, June 16th and Sunday June 17th and will feature some of Indy's Best Builders and Most Desirable Floor Plans. With a spotlight on the Flats at Woodlawn; 910 and 912 Woodlawn will be on display all to see its modern look and sweeping views of the Indy Downtown Skyline. Blankenship Custom Homes will have its new side by side models open at 1224 & 1226 Cottage. These modern homes are 3 bed/3.5 bath with hardwoods throughout and a full finished basement...kitchen featuring custom cabinets with Calcutta Quartz tops. All homes feature light and open designs with a mixture of materials in design. Across the street to 1209 Cottage by Grow Fountain Square their awe inspiring new design. Open concept with a balcony off every bedroom, plus an amazing custom kitchen open to the extra-large fireplace. 1213 Cottage is next door and is a collaboration of Homeward Bound Construction and Grow Fountain Square's Design. Inspired by the Painted Ladies in San Francisco, this block of newly constructed homes, checks the box on the New Fountain Square.

Food will be served. Maps and Guided Tours will be provided at all locations. Prizes handed out.

Addresses of the Fabulous Fountain Square Tour are:

910 Woodlawn Avenue

912 Woodlawn Avenue

1209 Cottage Avenue

1213 Cottage Avenue

1222 Cottage Avenue

1226 Cottage Avenue

1318 Laurel Street

For additional information about this free public event:

Michael Mergell

317-645-8717

195998@email4pr.com

http://gofountainsquare.com/

