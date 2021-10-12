The Far Hills Race Meeting Centennial Running To Be Shown On FS2

FAR HILLS, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For its centennial running on Oct. 16, 2021, the Far Hills Race Meeting will be featured on Saturday's edition of America's Day at the Races, the acclaimed national television show produced by the New York Racing Association (NYRA). The not-for-profit corporation operates the three largest thoroughbred horse racing tracks in New York, and appears on the networks of FOX Sports.

FS2 will present live coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET and concluding at 3:30 p.m. ET—marking the first time the event will be featured on FOX Sports.

"We're so excited to share the thrills and majesty of steeplechase with a national audience," said Guy Torsilieri, chairman of the Far Hills Race Meeting. "While canceling last year's race was disappointing, being able to celebrate our centennial with a nationwide audience is even more amazing than we could have ever hoped."

Larry Collmus, the famed announcer for the Triple Crown and Breeder's Cup, will be calling the races for the running of the Far Hills Race Meeting. Collmus called for NBC on June 6, 2015, when American Pharoah won the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978.

The 100th celebration of the Far Hills Race Meeting will be the richest of the year on the National Steeplechase Association tour, with $400,000 in total purses for its six races, the highlight of which is the $150,000 Grand National, or race 3.

For more information on the Far Hills Race Meeting, visit farhillsrace.org.

About Far Hills Race Meeting

Far Hills Race Meeting is New Jersey's premier social and sporting event. For a century, the annual gathering has attracted a large fan base with audiences locally, nationally and globally who return, year after year, to watch the world's finest steeplechases, reconnect with family and friends, network, support worthy causes and make memories to last a lifetime. Over the years, Far Hills Race Meeting has given more than $18 million to support local health-care organizations. For more information, visit www.farhillsrace.org .

