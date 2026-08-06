The Farmer's Dog Acquires Woof, Extending Its Reach Beyond the Bowl

Together, the companies will expand what it means to care for dogs—combining nutrition, enrichment, and everyday wellness to help dogs live longer, healthier, more joyful lives

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farmer's Dog, the leader in real, human-grade dog food, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Woof, the award-winning pet company known for its functional enrichment and wellness products.

Since its founding, The Farmer's Dog has served more than one billion meals and helped redefine how Americans think about feeding their dogs—moving the category beyond heavily processed pet food toward freshly cooked, minimally processed, human-grade nutrition.

The acquisition of Woof marks the company's expansion beyond nutrition to build a broader portfolio of products that support dogs' health, happiness, and wellbeing throughout their lives. Nutrition and enrichment are two of the few things that a dog receives every single day, and their effects compound over a lifetime.

Founded in 2019, Woof quickly became one of the fastest-growing brands in the pet industry by creating a new category of refillable wellness systems for dogs. Devices like the Pupsicle have helped millions of dogs enjoy healthier play, mental stimulation, and daily enrichment.

"Our mission has always been to help dog people do their best for their dogs. Nutrition is the foundation of a long, healthy life, but enrichment and play are also essential," said Jonathan Regev, CEO and co-founder of The Farmer's Dog. "We've admired what the Woof team has built, and together we'll create even more ways to improve dogs' lives every single day."

Together, The Farmer's Dog and Woof are building a more complete approach to canine wellness—bringing together nutrition, enrichment, and future innovations designed to help dogs live longer, healthier, and happier lives.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to build products that make everyday life better for dogs and the people who love them," said Daniel Haarburger, Founder of Woof. "From enrichment devices to wellness solutions, we've dedicated ourselves to bringing real innovation to life. Today, we're excited to join an amazing partner in The Farmer's Dog to set an even higher bar for the pet industry."

Woof will operate as an independent division of The Farmer's Dog. Customers can expect the same products they know and trust while the two companies work together to identify new opportunities to better serve dogs and their families.

The transaction is expected to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BofA Securities is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to The Farmer's Dog. BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan have provided The Farmer's Dog with committed financing to support the transaction. Paul Hastings LLP is serving as financing counsel to BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan. Harris Williams is serving as financial advisor and KO Law is serving as legal counsel to Woof.

About The Farmer's Dog: For more than a decade, The Farmer's Dog has been setting a higher bar for pet care by providing freshly cooked and minimally processed meal plans designed to help dogs live longer, healthier lives. Our on-staff team of Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists®, PhD nutritionists, and veterinarians work to develop recipes packed with the nutrients dogs need, while avoiding the downsides of excess processing. Every meal is complete and balanced, made to human-grade safety standards, and delivered directly to customers' doors. Available at www.thefarmersdog.com. Not available in Hawaii or Alaska.

About Woof: Woof is the award-winning pet care brand on a mission to help dogs live longer, healthier lives through joy-filled innovation. Founded on the belief that the best products don't make you choose between what dogs want and what's good for them, Woof combines functional wellness, thoughtful design, and purpose-led play to help dogs live safer, happier lives and deepen the bonds they share with their people. Woof has been recognized with a number of awards for innovation in pet care across its product portfolio, including its hero product, the Pupsicle, now loved by millions of dogs and their families. In 2025, Woof debuted at No. 3 overall and No. 1 in Consumer Products on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit mywoof.com and follow on social media: @mywoof.

Farmer's Dog Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Farmer's Dog