The Farmer's Dog Partners with the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine to Advance Veterinary Nutrition Training

The leader in human-grade dog food invests in the next generation of Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists®

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farmer's Dog, the leader in gently-cooked, human-grade dog food, today announced a partnership with the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. Through a gift funding a Small Animal Clinical Nutrition Residency Position, the company continues its commitment to building the next generation of veterinary nutrition specialists — marking its second university residency sponsorship.

The Farmer's Dog Partners with the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine The Farmer's Dog Partners with the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine

"Since we started The Farmer's Dog 12 years ago, veterinarians have been central to everything we do," said Jonathan Regev, co-founder and CEO of The Farmer's Dog. "We believe advancing canine health starts with investing in the people and research that moves the field forward. By sponsoring this residency program with a top-tier institution like the University of Georgia, we're investing in the next generation of veterinary nutrition specialists while advancing our understanding of how real food can help dogs live longer, healthier lives."

The residency is a three-year, fully funded program in small animal clinical nutrition, led by faculty mentors Jackie Parr, DVM, MSc, DACVIM (Nutrition) and Joseph Bartges, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Small Animal Internal Medicine and Nutrition). Designed for graduate veterinarians, it combines advanced clinical education with meaningful research experience, and prepares residents to pursue board certification as a Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist® through the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM).

"Veterinary clinical nutrition residencies remain critically scarce, which makes philanthropic support like this essential to growing the next generation of Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists®," said Dr. Jackie Parr, Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist® and ACVIM Nutrition Residency Program Director at the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine. "Our program will reach a milestone we're incredibly proud of — three residents in training at the same time, for the first time. Partnering with industry leaders like The Farmer's Dog makes that possible, and we're grateful for their commitment to the future of veterinary nutrition."

The UGA residency builds on The Farmer's Dog's broader investment and growing portfolio in veterinary education and nutrition science. In partnership with leading institutions, the company has supported residency training programs and research exploring healthy aging, hydration, urinary health, metabolism, and other areas of canine health. Last year, the company shared a first-of-its-kind study suggesting that dogs fed food from The Farmer's Dog showed meaningful improvements in metabolic health markers — adding to growing evidence that minimally processed food can enhance metabolic function and support healthier aging.

"The University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine is committed to advancing animal health through excellence in education, clinical training, and research," said Dr. Lisa K. Nolan, Georgia Athletics Association Distinguished Professor and Dean of the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine. "The Farmer's Dog's sponsorship of a three-year Small Animal Clinical Nutrition Residency Program represents a meaningful investment in the future of veterinary medicine and the development of highly trained specialists who will advance evidence-based nutritional care for companion animals. We are grateful for their partnership and shared commitment to improving animal health through nutrition."

Having served more than 1 billion meals, The Farmer's Dog continues to invest in research, training, and scientific discovery to advance the role of nutrition in supporting canine health and wellbeing.

About The Farmer's Dog: For more than a decade, The Farmer's Dog has been setting a higher bar for pet care by providing freshly cooked meal plans designed to help dogs live longer, healthier lives. Our on-staff team of Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists®, PhD nutritionists, and veterinarians work to develop recipes packed with the nutrients dogs need, while avoiding the downsides of excess processing. Every meal is complete and balanced, made to human-grade safety standards, and delivered directly to customers' doors. Available at www.thefarmersdog.com and Walmart.com. Not available in Hawaii or Alaska.

Contact: [email protected]

About the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine: The University of Georgia is a leading public research university committed to excellence in teaching, research, and service. Since its first graduating class in 1950, its College of Veterinary Medicine has shaped the future of animal and human health, training generations of veterinary professionals, driving discovery, and serving communities near and far.

SOURCE The Farmer's Dog