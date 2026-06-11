The Farmer's Dog Partners with NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney to Bring Real Food--and Real Care--to Millions More Dog Families

How a devoted dog owner and racing champion became a voice for better pet nutrition and stronger support for families facing Alzheimer's

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farmer's Dog, the leader in real, human-grade dog food, today announced a new partnership with NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, bringing together a shared commitment to showing up for the ones we love – from the dogs in our homes to families navigating Alzheimer's disease.

The Farmer's Dog Partners with Ryan Blaney The Farmer's Dog x Ryan Blaney

This collaboration with Blaney marks The Farmer's Dog's first partnership with an individual sports personality. Blaney is celebrated not only for his incredible racing career but also for his deep devotion to his family, friends, and pets. Through Ryan's platform and NASCAR's passionate fan base, The Farmer's Dog aims to spark meaningful conversations about the vital role fresh nutrition plays in canine health, while raising awareness for causes that matter to families across the country.

Blaney shares his life with two senior rescue dogs: Sturgill, an 8-year-old German Shepherd-Labrador mix, and Malibu, a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix. Since switching them to The Farmer's Dog in 2024, he's seen firsthand the impact better nutrition can have on the dogs he loves — and it changed the way he thought about what dogs everywhere are being fed.

"Sturgill and Malibu have been with me through everything, and making sure they're taken care of the right way has always mattered to me," said Ryan Blaney, NASCAR Cup Series Champion. "When I switched them to The Farmer's Dog, it was clear it was real food made the right way. I wanted to be part of changing that for every dog family out there."

The partnership will also support the work of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, which raises awareness around brain health and supports families affected by Alzheimer's disease and concussions. Together, the organizations will launch "Dog Comfort Days," bringing therapy dogs into memory care centers to create meaningful moments for residents, caregivers, and families.

"Our Foundation exists to support families navigating Alzheimer's and brain health challenges, and Dog Comfort Days is a natural extension of that work," said Patty Aber, Managing Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. "We're glad to partner with a brand that understands the comfort and connection that dogs bring to the people and families we serve."

The first public activation of the partnership will take place June 13 at Pocono Raceway's Bark Park, where Blaney will join The Farmer's Dog to kick off its season-long presence at Pocono.

"We started The Farmer's Dog when we discovered how broken the pet food system really is and how a switch to real food can change a dog's life," said Jonathan Regev, CEO and Co-Founder of The Farmer's Dog. "From the moment we met Ryan, we knew he deeply understood that. He's seen the difference with his own dogs, and he's exactly the kind of partner we want helping us bring that message to millions more dog families."

About The Farmer's Dog: For more than a decade, The Farmer's Dog has been setting a higher bar for pet care by providing freshly cooked and minimally processed meal plans designed to help dogs live longer, healthier lives. Our on-staff team of Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists®, PhD nutritionists, and veterinarians work to develop recipes packed with the nutrients dogs need, while avoiding the downsides of excess processing. Every meal is complete and balanced, made to human-grade safety standards, and delivered directly to customers' doors. Available at www.thefarmersdog.com. Not available in Hawaii or Alaska.

Contact: [email protected]

About the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation: Founded in 2018 by NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and his family, the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 based in North Carolina. The foundation is dedicated to raising brain health awareness and resources to support people and families who are dealing with Alzheimer's disease, concussion diagnoses, and other brain health issues.

SOURCE The Farmer's Dog