The Farmer's Dog Brings Minimally Processed, Human-Grade Meal Plans to Walmart, Expanding Access for Dogs Nationwide

New collaboration with the world's largest retailer brings better food and personalized plans to millions more dogs across the United States

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farmer's Dog, the leader in minimally processed, human-grade dog food, today announced it will launch for the first time at retail with Walmart. The launch brings its personalized meal plan service to millions of dog families nationwide through Walmart.com beginning in April.

A milestone moment for dogs, the people who love them, and the future of how dogs are fed.

By joining forces with Walmart, The Farmer's Dog will dramatically expand access to human-grade nutrition — bringing better food to millions more dogs across the United States.

"We started The Farmer's Dog because we saw what real food could do for dogs — and once you see it, you can't unsee it," said Jonathan Regev, CEO and co-founder of The Farmer's Dog. "Walmart reaches more American families than just about any company on earth, which means we can now meet millions of dog owners where they already are. More dogs eating better, living healthier. That's what this has always been about."

Since its founding, The Farmer's Dog has served more than 1 billion meals and helped lead a fundamental shift in how Americans think about feeding their pets — moving the category away from heavily processed options and toward minimally processed, human-grade meals. This expansion comes after publishing groundbreaking metabolomics research highlighting the health improvements of feeding food from The Farmer's Dog, and underscores the importance of increasing access to a better diet.

Through this collaboration, Walmart customers across the country will be able to discover and purchase The Farmer's Dog online, making it easier than ever for dog owners to access meals designed to support their dogs' long-term health.

"At Walmart, we're always looking for ways to bring our customers the products and services they need, want and love for every member of their family — including their pets," said Jerrit Davis, Vice President, Pets, Walmart U.S. "The Farmer's Dog is raising the bar for pet nutrition, and we're excited to be a part of their first launch into retail and make their human-grade meals more accessible to pet parents across the country through Walmart."

In April, dog owners across the country can purchase The Farmer's Dog through Walmart.com, making it easier than ever to feed their dogs the way they deserve.

About The Farmer's Dog: For more than a decade, The Farmer's Dog has been setting a higher bar for pet care by providing freshly cooked and minimally processed meal plans designed to help dogs live longer, healthier lives. Our on-staff team of Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists®, PhD nutritionists, and veterinarians work to develop recipes packed with the nutrients dogs need, while avoiding the downsides of excess processing. Every meal is complete and balanced, made to human-grade safety standards, and delivered directly to customers' doors. Available at www.thefarmersdog.com. The Farmer's Dog Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Farmer's Dog