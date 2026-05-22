The Partnership Connects Dog Lovers with Expert Wellness Insights, Fresh Food Advocacy and Premium

Storytelling Through One of the World's Most Trusted Voices

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with National Pet Month, The Farmer's Dog, the leader in real, human-grade dog food, today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the brand with The Oprah Podcast, the award-winning podcast hosted by global media leader and lifelong dog mom Oprah Winfrey. The new partnership with The Oprah Podcast includes a custom mini-series "Life Is Better With Dogs," narrated by Oprah Winfrey, featuring real-world stories of pet owners and their dogs. The first episode is available on Oprah's YouTube Channel, with new episodes to release over the next two years.

The Farmer’s Dog Announces Partnership with ‘The Oprah Podcast’ Featuring Custom Mini-series Dedicated to the Bond Between Dogs and Their Owners

Additionally, multiple episodes of The Oprah Podcast will be sponsored by The Farmer's Dog, including a conversation with dog cognition expert Dr. Alexandra Horowitz who discussed her latest book, "Inside of a Dog."

"One of my great joys has been that I've been able to share my life with dogs," said Oprah Winfrey. "I think that they make life so much sweeter, so the opportunity to share special stories of pets and the impact they can have on us is something I look forward to doing through The Oprah Podcast."

"We created The Farmer's Dog after seeing firsthand the difference a switch to real food can make in a dog's life. That experience made us question how ultra-processed feed became the norm, and inspired us to get back to real food and dedicate our careers to helping dogs live longer, healthier lives," said Jonathan Regev, CEO and Co–Founder of The Farmer's Dog. "We're proud to bring these conversations to The Oprah Podcast audience so more dogs can live healthier, longer lives."

The first episode of the "Life Is Better With Dogs" mini-series follows Chad Brown, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran who returned home with PTSD found healing through Axe, his 11-year-old Labrador service dog. Today, Brown channels that experience into his non-profit organization, Love is King, leading veterans and underserved youth on wilderness expeditions centered on leadership and purpose.

Because of bonds like Chad and Axe's, The Farmer's Dog is entering a partnership with the USO to feed 250 dogs belonging to military families and volunteer military therapy dogs.

"Dogs play a unique role in the lives of military families. They provide stability, comfort, and unconditional love during some of the most challenging moments of service," Lindsey Fischetti, Senior Director, USO Programs. "This partnership with The Farmer's Dog means 250 therapy dogs and military family pets will receive a full year of fresh, nutritious food, because the dogs who support our service members deserve the very best."

With a media partnership and a commitment to communities across the country, The Farmer's Dog is bringing its mission further than ever before. For more information on the partnership, visit https://www.thefarmersdog.com/oprahpodcast.

About The Farmer's Dog: For more than a decade, The Farmer's Dog has been setting a higher bar for pet care by providing freshly cooked and minimally processed meal plans designed to help dogs live longer, healthier lives. Our on-staff team of Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists®, PhD nutritionists, and veterinarians work to develop recipes packed with the nutrients dogs need, while avoiding the downsides of excess processing. Every meal is complete and balanced, made to human-grade safety standards, and delivered directly to customers' doors. Available at www.thefarmersdog.com. Not available in Hawaii or Alaska. The Farmer's Dog Contact: [email protected]

About "The Oprah Podcast": An award-winning video podcast series featuring talk show host, producer and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey as she hosts conversations around what matters most to people in this moment, available on her YouTube Channel and wherever you podcast. Oprah welcomes today's foremost thought leaders, global newsmakers, best-selling authors, visionaries and cultural changemakers to explore timely themes including renewal, fulfillment, resilience and connection. In its first year, the podcast won a Gracie Award for Video Podcast Host and was nominated for four Ambies. The Oprah Podcast is produced by Harpo Entertainment. Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery, co-executive produced by Brian Piotrowicz and Brad Pavone.

SOURCE The Farmer's Dog