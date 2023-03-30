The Fascinating Story of a Shared Passion for the Best Image

Leica Q2 | Disney "100 Years of Wonder"

TEANECK, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 100 years, Leica has been developing precise optical instruments which have revolutionized the world of imaging many times over. The perfect choice for creative people, particularly those who work with images. And therefore, the perfect collaboration for Walt Disney, who 100 years ago started to bring his vision and passion to animated filmmaking. Disney has been creating sophisticated cartoon storyboards using Leica (then called Leitz) cameras and projectors since the very early days of animation. To mark the anniversary of the film studios, Disney and Leica are now unveiling the closely guarded secret of their groundbreaking collaboration – the special limited-edition Leica Q2 | Disney "100 Years of Wonder".

Disney dramatically changed the techniques of animated filmmaking thanks to the innovative Leica instruments of the time – and did so with such lasting effect that the term "Leica Reel" was coined during this period. "Leica Reels" are made from animated stills run on 35mm film projections. In this advanced process, the preliminary artwork is aligned with a soundtrack using combined techniques to get a very precise sense of the pace of a sequence.

The design applied to the special edition of the Leica Q2 camera dates back to a model sheet created in 1937 by one of Walt Disney Studio's noted animators, Don Towsley. In addition, a Mickey Mouse print adorns the camera's top plate. The special edition also includes a protective dust bag with matching original Disney graphics and a special rope strap.

The Leica Q2 | Disney "100 Years of Wonder" reveals an evocative imagination right at first glance: it is adorned with a very special material reminiscent of the tracing paper on which Disney's creators penciled scenes and characters, which not only gives the camera a sophisticated aesthetic but also makes it even more interesting for amateur collectors.

The special edition is limited to 500 sets worldwide and will be available globally at Leica Stores, Boutiques and the Leica Online Store starting on April 27th 2023. The retail price will be $5,995.

Leica Camera AG is an international, high-end manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Academies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

