The Fashion Class Joins the REP'M Group Franchise Portfolio to Expand Creative Education Nationwide

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REP'M Group is expanding its franchise portfolio with the addition of The Fashion Class, a hands-on fashion design and sewing education concept for kids and teens. Designed to inspire creativity while teaching real-world skills, the brand offers a unique enrichment opportunity and a compelling franchise model for entrepreneurs.

Founded in New York City, The Fashion Class gives young designers a place to sketch, sew, and bring their fashion to life. Through structured classes, camps, and workshops, students learn foundational design techniques while building confidence and self-expression in a supportive environment.

"The Fashion Class started with the goal of giving kids a creative outlet where they could learn real sewing and design skills," said Kerri Quigley, Founder of The Fashion Class. "Watching students grow in confidence as they create something from their own imagination is incredibly rewarding. With REP'M Group's support, we're excited to expand into new markets and reach more communities nationwide."

The brand stands out in the growing youth enrichment category with its structured curriculum, hands-on learning, and flexible operating model. As demand for after-school programs, camps, and skill-based enrichment continues to rise, The Fashion Class offers franchise owners the opportunity to build a business centered on creativity, education, and community impact.

REP'M Group's portfolio includes brands across fitness, wellness, home services, and lifestyle sectors, including Alloy Personal Training, Art of Drawers, HOMEstretch, HealthSource, Medi-Weightloss, Monster Mini Golf, Musicologie, Renew Medic, SWEAT440, 2nd Family, WOW Windowboxes, The Dog Stop, and Vibe House Hot Pilates.

"We're excited to welcome The Fashion Class to the REP'M portfolio," said Nick Sheehan, Founder & Managing Partner of REP'M Group. "Families are seeking meaningful enrichment opportunities, and The Fashion Class delivers a creative, skill-building experience with strong growth potential."

Franchise opportunities are now open. Learn more at www.startafashionschool.com.

About The Fashion Class

Founded in New York City, The Fashion Class is a hands-on fashion design and sewing program for kids and teens, offering classes, camps, and workshops that foster creativity, confidence, and practical skills.

About REP'M Group

REP'M Group is a full-service franchise development firm providing services to grow, build, brand, and scale franchise concepts. Learn more at www.repmgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis McConvey

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SOURCE REP’M Group