REP'M Group Adds Liqua-Roof to Its Growing Franchise Portfolio, Bringing a First-of-Its-Kind Roof Resurfacing System to Market

The patented Granulock™ technology offers homeowners a stronger-than-new roof at a fraction of the cost of replacement, with no direct competitors in the category

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REP'M Group today announced the addition of Liqua-Roof to its portfolio of emerging franchise brands. Franchise opportunities are now officially open for Liqua-Roof.

Liqua-Roof is the world's first roof resurfacing system that rebuilds asphalt shingles with real roofing granules using patented Granulock™ technology. The result is a roof that is measurably stronger than new, backed by third-party ASTM testing and a 15-year performance warranty, at approximately half the cost of replacement.

With insurance premiums climbing and deductibles rising, the timing could not be better. For many homeowners, Liqua-Roof comes in at less than what they would pay out of pocket.

"Liqua-Roof isn't a paint or an oil-based rejuvenator. It's a resurfacing solution that actually puts the protective granules back on the roof, making it a true alternative to replacement," said Carmelo Marsala, Founder of Liqua-Roof. "The need is already there in every market across the country. We built Liqua-Roof to answer it."

With over 5 million roofs replaced in the United States every year and 75% of homes running on asphalt shingles, the addressable market for Liqua-Roof™ is enormous and largely untapped. The brand operates as a mobile, service-based business with no storefront required, giving franchise owners a flexible and efficient operating model.

"What Carmelo and his team have built is a category-defining brand with patented technology, no direct competitors, and a product that homeowners genuinely need right now," said Cary Tober, VP of Franchise Development at REP'M Group. "We could not be more confident in the leadership team behind it."

About Liqua-Roof Liqua-Roof is the world's first patented roof resurfacing system using proprietary Granulock™ technology. Backed by third-party ASTM testing and a 15-year performance warranty. For more information visit liquaroof.com.

About REP'M Group REP'M Group is a franchise development organization dedicated to identifying, developing, and scaling emerging franchise brands. For more information visit repmgroup.com.

Contact: Alexis McConvey [email protected]

SOURCE REP’M Group