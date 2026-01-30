Vibe House Brings Heated Pilates Revolution to REP'M Group Franchise Portfolio

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REP'M Group is expanding its roster of franchise brands with the addition of Vibe House Hot Pilates, a next-generation Pilates concept. Designed to combine infrared heat, music, and full-body training, Vibe House brings a fresh, high-energy approach to boutique fitness and a compelling opportunity for franchise investors.

Founded in Indiana, Vibe House was built to amplify what people love about Pilates. The studio offers three signature formats, Vibe Sculpt, Vibe Power, and Vibe Recover, featuring mat-based workouts and athletic programming designed to keep the experience fresh and effective.

"Vibe House was created to transform the Pilates experience," said Rosalie Black, Founder of Vibe House. "We combine heat, music, and expertly designed workouts to create a vibe that is addictive for members, and now, with REP'M Group's support, we're ready to scale this concept nationwide."

Vibe House differentiates itself from traditional Pilates with low equipment requirements, a scalable operating model, and a comprehensive marketing playbook for franchisees. Studios are built to accommodate 30–40 clients per class, supporting operational efficiency, while fostering a culture-driven environment.

REP'M Group's portfolio includes leading brands across fitness, wellness, home care, and lifestyle sectors, including Alloy Personal Training, Art of Drawers, HOMEstretch, HealthSource, Medi-Weightloss, Monster Mini Golf, Musicologie, MilkShake Factory, Renew Medic, SWEAT440, 2nd Family, WOW Windowboxes, The Dog Stop, and now Vibe House. Adding Vibe House strengthens REP'M's commitment to scaling innovative, high-demand franchise concepts.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Vibe House into the REP'M portfolio," said Nick Sheehan, Founder & Managing Partner of REP'M Group. "Pilates continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories in boutique fitness, and Vibe House has created a next-level experience with infrared heat, strong membership demand, and a model built to scale."

Franchise opportunities for Vibe House are now officially open. Interested investors can learn more by visiting www.repmgroup.com/portfolios/vibe-house/.

About Vibe House

Founded in Crown Point, Indiana, Vibe House delivers a high-energy, infrared-powered Pilates experience that combines heat, music, and full-body training. This concept is designed for high retention, scalable growth, and strong member engagement.

About REP'M Group

REP'M Group is a full-service franchise development firm providing a complete suite of services to grow, build, brand, and scale emerging and established franchise concepts. Learn more at www.repmgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Alexis McConvey

[email protected]

SOURCE REP’M Group