The Fashion Industry Unites For The Biggest Online Flash Sale - Meet BestKeptSecret.com

"Creative ideas are often born in times of necessity, and we recognized an opportunity to do something different by pushing the envelope of a traditional sale," said Andrew Rosen, Partner of BestKeptSecret. "BestKeptSecret has unified a diverse group of leading fashion brands that will offer a broad selection of merchandise at incredible prices to create an exciting shopping event through a singular shoppable platform."

The five-day shopping event will feature a selection of highly sought after American fashion brands like Rag & Bone, Rosie Assoulin, FRAME, Mansur Gavriel, Jason Wu, RE/DONE, Alice + Olivia, R13 and many more, while shoppers can explore and discover new brands through editorialized features such as "Great Sales under $100" and "Female Founded." BestKeptSecret will attach a $5 consumer donation to every unit sold* with 100% of the proceeds donated directly to philanthropic partners, Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp. The BestKeptSecret team and its sponsors will match all donations.

"BestKeptSecret was designed to tackle the fashion industry's response to COVID-19 while supporting social issues at the forefront of the global zeitgeist," said Maxwell Osborne, Partner of BestKeptSecret. "We're not only thrilled to bring BestKeptSecret to life, we're proud to be supporting causes that will aid communities across the country during these difficult times."

In partnership with Afterpay, the exclusive buy now, pay later payment provider, and sponsored by Klaviyo, BestKeptSecret runs from August 11th through August 15th connecting consumers to premier styles at discount prices up to 80% off. BestKeptSecret is powered by Shopify Plus, Shopify's commerce solution for the world's fastest rising brands and Fortune 500s.

On August 3rd, eager shoppers can log on to BestKeptSecret to create their online profile that grants free admission to the flash sale. Shoppers may also purchase $25 VIP Donor tickets that allows early access at 6:00 PM EST on August 10th, fifteen hours before the doors open to the public.

For information on BestKeptSecret, design partners and shopping event, visit www.bestkeptsecret.com .

*Subject to retail prices of $50 or more.

