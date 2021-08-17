The Faster, Smarter Way to Lift Cars and Trucks Is Now Also Cheaper: QuickJack Portable Car Lifts Are On Sale

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The versatile QuickJack portable car lift makes getting a car, truck or SUV in the air for service faster and easier than using jacks and stands. And through the end of August, QuickJack customers can save money as well as time, because two of the most popular models are on sale.

Do-it-yourselfers and professional technicians alike love the QuickJack portable car lift’s fast setup, ease of use, and efficient open-center design for performing a wide range of vehicle maintenance and repair projects. Now through August 31, customers can save $250 on QuickJack’s popular BL-5000SLX or BL-7000SLX models with promo code SUMMER. Visit quickjack.com/summer to learn more.

The 5,000-lb. rated QuickJack BL-5000SLX is ideal for lifting most cars, while the BL-7000SLX is the heaviest-duty QuickJack model with reinforced upper frame rails and a lifting capacity of 7,000 lbs. to effortlessly raise light-duty trucks and SUVs in addition to cars. Both are $250 off through August 31 with the promo code SUMMER.

"If you've been thinking about ditching jacks and stands to step up to a QuickJack portable car lift, now is the time to do it," says Domonique Robinson, sales manager, QuickJack. "Our Summer Sale is offering great deals on a better way to lift, whether you're shopping for a home garage, auto repair shop, car detailer, mobile service or race track application."

QuickJack is a frame-engaging lift with an open-center design, giving the operator freedom to perform wheel, brake, and suspension work, plus the convenience of under-car access for other projects such as replacing exhaust systems or changing fluids. It's compact, portable, and simple to operate.

When the job is done, QuickJack collapses to around three inches tall and can hang on a wall, slide under a toolbox, or go into the trunk until next time.

To order or learn more about QuickJack portable car lifts, visit quickjack.com/summer, or call (888) 262-3880 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

About BendPak

BendPak Inc. is a global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax® and Dannmar®. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes and other garage equipment.

