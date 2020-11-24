The Fastest Growing SaaS Startup That's Saving Local Businesses

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year with so much uncertainty, there is one thing that is widely agreed upon…The use of technology has been accelerated faster than ever.

This couldn't be more true for local businesses that offer essential services. Think about your local plumber, doctor, or attorney. They have been technologically underserved relative to other industries for decades.

As these businesses have realized the importance of technology and automation, they've turned to ZyraTalk. ZyraTalk powers thousands of small businesses with their AI powered Growth Engine.

It's fascinating to look at where ZyraTalk was 1 year ago. Historically, they have been the leaders in messaging for local businesses. However, after receiving a ton of client feedback, they added two exciting products to help local businesses experience explosive growth.

ZyraTalk's Growth Engine incorporates:

Messaging Platform- Businesses use their AI messaging platform on their website and other channels of communication. Automated Review Capture - ZyraTalk automates review capture allowing businesses to build their brand and credibility. Engagement Engine - Businesses automatically re-engage past customers who had a great experience with the service.

Shawne Cook from George Brazil Plumbing and Electrical said, "We've reduced our monthly ad spend on Google by thousands of dollars. Truly a game changer in our industry." Testimonials like this are plentiful.

Growth has slowed down for businesses across the nation. For ZyraTalk, it's been the opposite.

Ahmad Saleem, CEO of ZyraTalk, says, "I constantly remind our team how fortunate we are to be growing so quickly." He adds, "Small businesses are the lifeblood of the country. We're positively impacting thousands of businesses in America and play a small part in billions of dollars of commerce each year. It's rewarding."

His two founding partners Brian and Brad Scruggs are twin brothers. Brad said, "I've talked to hundreds of businesses. Most people don't know how to automate simple processes with technology. That's where we come in."

Brian leads the technology team and commented, "I'm constantly getting client feedback. We can say that we built our product, but the reality is, our customers built it. Everything we do is based on client feedback."

ZyraTalk continues to onboard hundreds of new clients each month. The founders attribute a lot of their growth to high client retention numbers.

When asked about funding and future plans, they stated that they have bootstrapped the business and have aggressive hiring plans for 2021. The CEO, Ahmad, said he gets emails every week from venture capital firms but turns them away. He said, "Sure it's exciting to see the interest from VCs, but my partners and I have a clear plan on how we can invest our profits and multiply growth in 2021."

As implementing technology becomes critical for SMBs, ZyraTalk is positioned to grow at an incredible rate in 2021 and beyond.

ZyraTalk Media Contact:

Brad Scruggs

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE ZyraTalk

Related Links

https://www.zyratalk.com

