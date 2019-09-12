The fastest speeds available: Collins Aerospace, SES and Vista Global to launch LuxStream connectivity service for business aircraft

"In-flight connectivity is often cited by operators as the most important experience to provide on board, especially for long-range flights," said LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager, Information Management Services for Collins Aerospace. "By working with SES to bring LuxStream to the business aviation segment, we're meeting that need by providing speeds and services that are unparalleled in the industry."

"LuxStream is the result of a great collaboration between SES and Collins Aerospace, and we're very excited to build on our leading position in inflight connectivity to deliver a premium service for the business aviation segment," said JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks. "LuxStream is powered by SES's global geostationary high-throughput and wide satellite beams, as well as a flexible, intelligent ground network. Its performance has been validated extensively with a large number of passengers who were able to easily access the internet and stream entertainment content to their personal devices at 25Mbps."

Vista Global —providing worldwide business flight services with a fleet of 116 owned aircraft and access to 1,500 jets globally — will be the launch customer for the new system. Collins Aerospace will deliver the LuxStream service, as well as its new Collins Aerospace Cabin Router on Vista Global's fleet of aircraft for both of its brands — VistaJet and XO — starting with the company's 36 Global business jets under VistaJet, the group's leading brand and only global business aviation company. The higher bandwidth of the LuxStream service will enable more VistaJet Members to use more devices and more apps simultaneously whilst flying anywhere in the world.

"We place our members at the center of all we do to ensure they feel at home while they're on board. Even at 45,000 feet, connectivity is key for business owners to continue working efficiently or families to keep in touch and unwind during their flight," said Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of Vista Global. "LuxStream will provide all our Members with that exceptional and consistent experience that Vista Global and its brands are known for. This investment is another testimony of our global industry leadership."

This new solution, available as part of Collins Aerospace's ARINCDirect portfolio of services, will provide both VistaJet and XO with additional benefits including:

High-quality bandwidth capable of supporting multiple streams of ultra-high-definition content, all while fellow passengers are concurrently running other apps

Flexible pricing models to meet the aircraft's mission — whether they fly daily, weekly or less frequently

An always-on service enabled by the redundancy and resiliency offered by SES satellites

A turn-key solution with both hardware and service provided by Collins Aerospace, giving the operator one point of contact and access to Collins' industry-leading global support services

Hear LeAnn Ridgeway and JP Hemingway discuss the significance of LuxStream in this video.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com .

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

About SES

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. SES Video delivers a full suite of innovative end-to-end value-added services for both linear and digital distribution, and includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About Vista Global

Vista Global Holding provides worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and On Demand global flight coverage; aircraft leasing and finance; and cutting-edge aviation technology. The group's mission is to lead the change to provide customers with the most advanced flying services and the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista Global's knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to any business aviation customer, through its VistaJet and XO branded services.

More Vista Global information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

SOURCE Collins Aerospace