The Fastest USB C Car Charger: Turbotive™Technology-Equipped M113 MANINAM

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MANINAM , the California-based tech company that specializes in developing Fast Charging electronic solutions, is turning heads with its M113 Pioneer PPS car charger .

In 2019, MANINAM brought their super-fast charging Turbotive Technology(™) to cars with the M113 - the Pioneer PPS car charger. It features Samsung's super-fast charging 2.0 protocol to meet devices such as Samsung S21, S20 and Note 10 plus specs.

MANINAM's founder - a car enthusiast and automotive engineer with years of experience in automotive companies like Fiat Chrysler and Renault - uses turbochargers and jet engines as an analogy for the incredible charging power of the M113 model.

He's not wrong! The M113 is one of the most efficient and fast-charging car chargers on the market today. In a world where car chargers are frustratingly inefficient, it is revolutionizing the market.

Turbotive™ Technology Completely Charges Phones On A Daily Commute

MANINAM launched the USB C Super Fast Car Charger M113 as one of their early products equipped with Turbotive™ Technology. Using its innovative fast-charging technology, the M113 can charge a Samsung S20-S21 from 0% to 100% power in 45 minutes and from 0% to 50% in only 20.

The MANINAM M113 continues to be a top seller - beating other products in super-fast charging and saving people's phone battery life on road trips.

The M113 Showcases Charging Versatility

Not only does the MANINAM M113 meet Samsung's super-fast charging 2.0 protocol, but it also features universal compatibility across today's most popular devices:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Note 10 Plus

Samsung Note 20 Plus

Apple iPhone 12

Apple MacBook Pro

MANINAM's Products Come With A Lifetime Guarantee

Best of all, the M113 - and all other MANINAM products - come with a lifetime warranty. Should the M113 malfunction or quit charging with super-fast speed, MANINAM offers a replacement charger.

Along with their outstanding customer support (featuring real-life people!), consumers will love the entire MANINAM experience and become a customer for life.

The Turbotive Technology(™)-powered M113 car charger is a device that must be seen to be believed. Pick up the M113 today online and discover why over 1,300 customers have already left 5-star reviews for the M113 charger .

