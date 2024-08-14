The Fastest Way to Sell Your RV or Motorcycle for Top Dollar: New RV Trader/Cycle Trader Private Marketplace Experience

Create Your Entire Listing In A Few Clicks, Including Model Specifications, Free Vehicle Valuation, and AI-Powered Write-Ups

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The days of spending an hour creating an online ad to sell your RV or motorcycle are over. RV Trader & Cycle Trader , the largest online recreational and powersports marketplaces, have launched a new vehicle listing tool that makes it possible to list your pre-owned RV or motorcycle for sale in a matter of clicks.

RV Trader/Cycle Trader Private Marketplace: Create Your Entire Listing In A Few Clicks, Including Model Specifications, Free Vehicle Valuation, and AI-Powered Write-Ups

Found at the "Sell My" page on each site, the new tool guides the seller through a simple listing experience that uses AI to automatically populate vehicle details and descriptions while also providing market-reflective pricing guidance. These new features dramatically reduce the time required to create a listing that advertises your vehicle to the market's largest audience of RV and motorcycle buyers for a faster, top-dollar sale.

Simply provide the year, make, model and basic details of the RV or motorcycle you want to sell, and the two platforms' new private marketplace tool does the rest. Sellers gain access to millions of real buyers every month, along with the opportunity to sell units at higher retail prices compared to the trade-in and wholesale offers made by dealers. RV Trader's & Cycle Trader's exclusive focus on powersports sales offers the additional benefit of deep expertise in merchandising these vehicles that is unavailable from general platforms like Facebook Marketplace.

Key capabilities of the new tool that streamline the listing process for private sellers include:

Automated input of vehicle details based on year, make and model information provided by the seller, eliminating the need to hunt for details such as vehicle weight, engine size, tire size and capacity.

based on year, make and model information provided by the seller, eliminating the need to hunt for details such as vehicle weight, engine size, tire size and capacity. Instant vehicle valuation estimates provided by J.D. Power based on the highly respected firm's extensive market analysis and data analytics, relieving users of the time and effort required to research fair market value to set a listing price for their units.

based on the highly respected firm's extensive market analysis and data analytics, relieving users of the time and effort required to research fair market value to set a listing price for their units. Optional AI-generated listing descriptions, helping sellers create compelling ads that showcase each vehicle's strongest selling points with a single click without the overhead of writing copy themselves.

helping sellers create compelling ads that showcase each vehicle's strongest selling points with a single click without the overhead of writing copy themselves. A choice of multiple listing packages with varying campaign lengths, photo quantities, relevant services and online exposure, topped with premium packages that include promotion on RV Trader or Cycle Trader's home and search results pages to increase visibility for faster sales.

Other enhancements on the horizon involve additional multi-layered fraud protection features, including vehicle VIN validation, user rating systems, and vehicle history reports.

The new private marketplace tool arrives at an ideal time for RV owners interested in

selling or upgrading their vehicles. According to the 2024 Q2 Market Insight Report by J.D. Power, RV values have appreciated significantly in recent months. These improved market conditions provide sellers with the opportunity to receive higher returns on their pre-owned RVs.

"RV Trader & Cycle Trader have always had major advantages for private sellers because of the exposure to millions of shoppers and buyers seeking to purchase each month. Our new vehicle listing tool provides the fastest and easiest way to create a high-quality vehicle listing giving sellers the best opportunity of receiving top dollar from true in-market buyers," said Troy Snyder, Vice President of Private Marketplaces and Digital Retailing Trader Interactive, the parent company of both platforms. "With the new ability to list safely with just a few clicks, we've made it easier than ever to sell RVs and motorcycles on the private market quickly, securely and for top dollar."

About RV Trader & Cycle Trader

Cycle Trader & RV Trader are part of a unique portfolio of Trader Interactive marketplaces for buying and selling powersports vehicles and RVs. With over 6.5 million monthly visitors, Cycle Trader offers a seamless search-to-purchase process for powersports enthusiasts, featuring industry-first search features and an innovative interface that allows buyers to purchase motorcycles entirely online through the Buy Now option. RV Trader, the industry-leading marketplace for new and used RVs, attracts more than 6.9 million monthly visitors and lists over 200,000 RVs nationwide, including Class A, B, and C vehicles, campers, and trailers. RV Trader provides tools for estimating monthly payments, getting insurance quotes, browsing financing options, and setting up price alerts, along with a blog that offers content on the RV lifestyle, travel destinations, and maintenance tips. For more information, visit www.CycleTrader.com & www.RVTrader.com.

SOURCE Trader Interactive