Organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Vendors are highly dependent on large organized retailers due to their wide presence and penetration. The increasing accessibility and availability of fava beans through organized retailing have been one of the primary drivers of the global fava beans market. The rising number of organized retailing outlets offering fava beans across the world has made it easier for the new entrants to find a suitable distribution channel to sell their products and increase their market visibility. In addition. supermarkets and retail chains have also started selling fava beans under their own private labels. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the fava beans market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing

The high nutritional benefits of fava beans are one of the primary drivers of the global fava beans market. This is attributed to the increasing health awareness of the global population. Healthy eating trends around the world are promoting the consumption of foods that are rich in nutrients. Thus, the demand for fava beans is increasing among the health-conscious consumers, thereby promoting the growth of the global fava beans market.

Increasing price volatility

Continuous volatility in fava beans prices hinders the growth of the global fava beans market. Price volatility in producer prices increases the cost of procurement for vendors, and ultimately, increases the selling price that refrain consumers from buying. Such price volatility will hinder the market growth as vendors face uncertainty and erosion of profits due to lack of price arbitration opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The fava beans market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of many fava beans market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



