The FDNY Enlists Cartegraph Asset Management to Modernize Asset Management Across New York City

New OpenGov software will help the FDNY save time and provide efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartegraph Asset Management by OpenGov has been chosen by the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) to utilize software that will modernize asset management, project tracking, and reporting across all five boroughs of New York City for the largest and busiest fire department in the United States. Specifically, FDNY Plant Operations will migrate to OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management software to integrate their Esri GIS mapping database with the NY811 one-call system to streamline installation and maintenance efforts. It will also track internal and external cable and fire alarm equipment infrastructure as well as building security improvement projects throughout the City.

The FDNY's emergency cable communications infrastructure spans approximately 3,000 miles throughout the streets of New York City. Connected to that infrastructure are over 14,000 emergency response system alarm boxes that provide direct communications to emergency response services, as well as utility manholes that provide access points for inspections, maintenance and system upgrades to the existing underground FDNY utility system.

An estimated 35% time savings is expected by implementing the new software system and process workflows with OpenGov. Post this

To protect its underground system, the FDNY is a member of the NY811 Call Before You Dig program. This program provides the FDNY annually with over 5,000 construction alert notifications and street mark-out requests from other City agencies, contractors, and utility companies throughout the City's five boroughs. The Cartegraph Asset Management software will help the FDNY effectively and efficiently track alerts and responses, and manage field installation, repair and maintenance work like never before. An estimated 35 percent time savings is expected by implementing the new software system and process workflows with OpenGov.

By upgrading to Cartegraph Asset Management by OpenGov, the FDNY will be able to:

Operate and respond efficiently by entering data in real-time from the field rather than an office.

Track infrastructure implementations and maintenance work and produce performance, costs tracking, and productivity indicator reports.

Strengthen public trust, safety, and security by reducing response times to emergency and ordinary repair requests.

Enable full GIS database spatial-based street and inside facility work and analysis with a single solution tied to Esri's ArcGIS.

"We're committed to keeping our city safe. Part of that is managing and maintaining our assets from replacing degrading manhole covers, monitoring and servicing emergency response services communications cables and equipment, all the way to ensuring building access points are safely secured and monitored. With Cartegraph Asset Management, we'll now be able to manage work and productivity in a fast and efficient manner," said Jan Borodo, Executive Director of the Bureau of Plant Operations for FDNY. "What stood out to us about OpenGov was its integration with Esri. By integrating GIS data of both our existing and to-be-built fiber in a single platform, our team will be able to make impactful decisions, fast."

Cities, counties, parks, and special districts pair Cartegraph Asset Management software with ArcGIS to help crews map assets, track assignments, and complete tasks on their mobile devices, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity, smarter spending, simplified reporting, and more. Esri is the exclusive GIS partner of OpenGov.

"We're on a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, and the investment the FDNY is making to modernize its operations is a perfect example of the mission coming to life," said Thiago Sa Freire, president of field operations at OpenGov. "Our team has hit the ground running to help the FDNY cut down on administrative time, upgrade its mobile technology, and integrate with the department's existing GIS mapping."

The FDNY joins more than 1,900 state, county, and local governments using OpenGov to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen public trust. Learn more about Cartegraph Asset Management by OpenGov.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

SOURCE OpenGov