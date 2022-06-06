The Fearless Artist Brings TFAPOPUP to New York City

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art public relations firm GoodGirlPR adds The Fearless Artist to its growing PR roster to help with increasing the awareness of its upcoming event series, TFAPOPUP New York, from June 9-12, 2022 [https://tfapopup.com/].

TFAPOPUP New York brings The Fearless Artist's annual popup gallery during Art Basel Miami/Miami Art Week to a new city. It will generate opportunities for dozens of emerging creative professionals to get their work seen, shared and sold. This show, dubbed the "Young Curators Showcase," highlights The Fearless Artist's groundbreaking Young Curators Program, which serves as a catalyst for social change and economic empowerment by giving mission-driven students access to art business education, mentorship, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and hands-on experience working with The Fearless Artist on major art events.

"At The Fearless Artist, we're very excited to work with GoodGirlPR to raise awareness of our brand and be able to tell our story," says Kiki Somerville, Founder and CEO of The Fearless Artist. "The Fearless Artist has many exciting plans for the future, and as we continue to scale and grow towards TFA's fullest potential, we know that PR support from GoodGirlPR is going to take our work to the next level."

About The Fearless Artist

The Fearless Artist empowers diverse artists by providing them access to coaching, community and art buyers who care about social change.

A lawyer and event producer by trade, TFA Founder and CEO Kiki Somerville has always had a passion for supporting artists. In observing galleries and art events across the nation and the world, Kiki quickly discovered that today's artists lacked the business knowledge to get their work seen, shared and sold. She realized she could push back against art world gatekeepers by teaching artists how to connect and tell their stories. With this renewed purpose, The Fearless Artist was born as a community for knowledge and skill-building, making connections, and opportunities for mission-driven artists.

Since then, TFA has expanded to produce widely acclaimed popup galleries (TFAPOPUP) during Art Basel Miami (named "Best of Art Basel" by Time Out Miami with over 12,000 visitors in 2019), as well as educational programs for young artists, and private coaching on the art business with clients.

