The Fedcap Group Releases Fiscal Year 2025 Operating and Financial Results

Revenue Growth Driven by Expanded Portfolio of Programmatic Work Across a Diversified Geographic Footprint

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fedcap announced its fiscal year 2025 operational and financial results, ended September 30, 2025.

Christine McMahon, President and CEO of Fedcap stated, "Fedcap delivered strong fiscal 2025 results—exceeding our internal revenue projections and expanding our impact across every region we serve."

"In 2025, we advanced our mission by entering emerging fields that open new pathways to economic mobility for individuals facing barriers. Our acquisition of Runway of Dreams and Gamut Management strengthens provides new avenues of opportunity in adaptive fashion and inclusive lifestyle design—an emerging field redefining access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities. The addition of the Verdancy Group expands our presence in the global green-skills economy, preparing workers for high-demand jobs in sustainability and clean energy. Bringing on Big Picture Learning UK and ELITE Supported Employment in Wales deepens our international footprint in education, employability, and economic development—further positioning Fedcap as a global leader in economic mobility."

"Positive program outcomes have translated directly into Fedcap's organizational resilience and long-term growth. In 2025, Apex Technical School was recognized with the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges School of Excellence Award, Fedcap Rehabilitation Services was honored with the 2025 NYSID Member Agency of the Year Award, and our UK-based Clubhouses received a national Shine Award for excellence in advancing mental health recovery and overall economic well-being. Together, these achievements underscore that our best-in-class programming remains the engine of our growth and the foundation of our mission."

Operational Highlights

The Fedcap Group operates in four practice areas—education, workforce development, health, and economic development—across 30 nonprofit subsidiaries in more than 110 locations spanning the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In fiscal 2025, Fedcap served over 333,479 individuals, a 37% increase compared to the previous year.

Education

The Education Practice has experienced significant growth through the launch of new programs and market expansions, serving 7,748 students across child development through post-secondary trades programs—more than a 56% increase from 2024. In FY25, the Education Practice had an 89.7% student completion rate and a 74.2% job placement rate in sectors graduates were trained in.

Workforce Development

Workforce Development delivered strong results, placing over 31,181 individuals into employment in the U.S., U.K., and Canada—an 9.7% increase over last year. The Workforce Development Practice consistently achieves high retention rates, with 88% of the individuals placed remaining employed for at least 30 days, 79% for 90 days, and 77% for 180 days.

Health

The Health Practice demonstrated continued growth driven by the success of the Single Stop case management and benefits screening program, which served more than 76,000 individuals and yielded more than $924 million in eligible benefits—or an average benefit of $24,000 per household. In FY25, Fedcap provided wellness services to 68,013 individuals —a 46.6% increase over FY24.

Economic Development

The Economic Development Practice has built on Fedcap's 90-year history by creating sustainable employment opportunities, with a particular focus on individuals with disabilities. Through its social enterprises, Fedcap directly employed more than 1,000 individuals in fiscal 2025 at competitive salary levels, fostering economic stability and advancing workforce inclusion.

There has been a significant increase in the retirement assets of Fedcap's direct client service workers, growing from $8.4 million in 2010 to $178.5 million in 2025. This growth reflects our organization's values and commitment not only to providing sustainable wages but also to fostering wealth and financial stability among our diverse workforce.

International Expansion

Since entering international markets in 2017, Fedcap has established a significant presence in Canada and the United Kingdom. This year, Fedcap expanded our global footprint with the launch of Fedcap Australia, marking a new chapter in our mission to deliver impactful solutions and support diverse communities worldwide.

FY2025 Financial Results

Fedcap achieved $404.5 million in operating revenue for fiscal 2025, representing a 6.8% increase over fiscal 2024. As of September 30, 2025, Fedcap had $49.4 million in cash and investments, total assets of $402.5 million, and long-term liabilities of $298.5 million.

Fedcap maintains a strong business development pipeline valued at approximately $270 million, with a consistent win rate of about 90% on contract recompetes.

Outlook

"Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, we believe Fedcap is well-positioned to navigate the continued volatility in the broader economic and political landscape," said McMahon. "Our strategic revenue diversification—driven by the scaling of fee-for-service education programs and ongoing geographic diversification achieved through the growth of our UK operations and international expansion into Australia, provide meaningful stability and new opportunities for growth. We are also advancing a deliberate expansion of our Health Practice, supported by new leadership appointments and several large programs scheduled to launch this year. These efforts will deepen our impact, and ensure that Fedcap continues delivering reliable, high-quality outcomes for the individuals and communities we serve."

About The Fedcap Group

For nearly ninety years, The Fedcap Group has developed scalable, innovative, and potentially disruptive solutions to some of society's most pressing needs. The Fedcap Group drives economic mobility through four practice areas—education, workforce development, health, and economic development. The Fedcap Group also invests its time and resources in broader system change—working in partnership with federal, state, and local government to improve the way services are designed, funded, and delivered. For more information visit www.fedcapgroup.org.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As of September 30

2025

2024

Unaudited

Audited ASSETS





Cash and short term investments $ 49,396,635

$ 44,782,985 Accounts Receivable (net) 66,532,142

67,854,815 Restricted Current Assets 2,677,161

2,677,161 Inventories (net) 570,111

268,491 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 14,003,191

11,624,074 Total Current Assets $ 133,179,240

$ 127,207,526







Fixed Assets (net) 79,920,998

83,597,003 Operating Lease ROU Assets 80,284,602

82,714,494 ROU Finance Assets 64,584,992

67,543,511 Restricted Assets 37,618,209

40,295,370 Beneficial Remainder Trust 5,618,494

5,638,867 Other Assets 1,259,456

1,122,157 Total Assets $ 402,465,991

$ 408,118,928







Liabilities





Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 40,311,761

$ 51,455,168 Notes Payable 3,666,196

3,483,264 Advance from Government Agency 40,206

1,994,103 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,855,207

1,778,617 ROU Liabilities 8,167,512

10,280,832 Other Current Liabilities 9,705,643

11,089,217 Total Current Liabilities 63,746,526

80,081,201















Long Term Debt $ 115,667,535

$ 107,074,418 ROU Liabilities 81,146,976

78,074,139 Line of Credit 20,886,439

31,303,482 Other Liabilities 17,012,665

12,791,887 Total Liabilities 298,460,141

309,325,127







Net Assets





Without Donor Restrictions $ 52,436,717

$ 47,224,668 With Donor Restrictions 51,569,132

51,569,133 Total Net Assets $ 104,005,849

$ 98,793,801







Total Liabilities & Net Assets $ 402,465,991

$ 408,118,928















Current Ratio 2.09

1.59 A/R Turnover Ratio 6.08

5.58 A/R Average Days Outstanding 60

65



Consolidated Statement of Activities

for the period ended September 30, 2025 & 2024





2025

2024

Unaudited

Audited







REVENUE $ 404,479,460

$ 378,651,750







EXPENSES





Salaries and benefits $ 207,725,698

$ 200,980,621 Occupancy 36,586,735

34,836,915 Subcontractors 31,060,648

33,878,068 Depreciation and amortization 7,733,324

7,673,498 Interest expense 5,731,244

6,223,045 Other expense 110,429,763

92,820,219 TOTAL EXPENSES $ 399,267,412

$ 376,412,366







OPER PROFIT/(LOSS) $ 5,212,048

$ 2,239,384







Operating Ratios





Net operating ratio 1.29 %

0.59 % Program Expense Ratio 88 %

88 % Personnel cost ratio 51.4 %

53.1 %

SOURCE The FedCap Group