The Fedcap Group Strengthens Technology Leadership with Acquisition of Civic Hall

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fedcap Group, a leading nonprofit that creates opportunities for individuals facing barriers to economic well-being, announced today that it has agreed to acquire Civic Hall through a combination.

Civic Hall is a company focused on learning and collaboration to advance technology and problem-solving for the public good. Its mission is to also help those in under-represented and under-served communities get trained and find well-paying technology jobs.

"Through this acquisition, The Fedcap Group will establish a technology training platform for high-tech jobs, specifically to help New Yorkers struggling with barriers to employment as well as those newly unemployed during the pandemic," said The Fedcap Group's President and CEO, Christine McMahon. The initiative will also address the re-skilling and up-skilling of workers whose jobs will be lost to automation. "With 355,000 jobs in the NYC tech ecosystem, half of which require high-tech skills, we'll supply the workforce to meet the demand of our transforming economy and job landscape," noted Ms. McMahon.

The Fedcap Group will leverage Civic Hall's access to a community of cutting-edge technologists with expertise and relationships with technology companies, to expand the education and training offered by its Apex Technical School, which Fedcap acquired in 2020. Apex has a strong track record of successful technical training and job placement in highly skilled positions within construction, plumbing, automotive and other trades. With the goal of preparing New Yorkers for jobs in high tech, Apex will expand its offerings to include robotics, building automation, network support, web design and more.

"Together with The Fedcap Group, we'll create an easily accessible entry point for digital skills training for underserved New Yorkers and a steady pipeline of tech talent to help the industry become more diverse, equitable, and inclusive" said Andrew Rasiej, Founder and CEO of Civic Hall. "Upon completion we plan to expand our model nationwide and leverage The Fedcap Group's U.S. footprint–which includes operations in 22 states."

Ms. McMahon continued, "With high-tech jobs a key growth driver for the NYC economy, we believe this is an opportune time to move ahead with an aggressive program to prepare those who are unemployed and underemployed for positions that offer a reliable pathway to the middle class. We look forward to working with our colleagues at Civic Hall on a holistic plan to fuel the local tech sector's growth while supporting New Yorkers who have not had access to these jobs."

The integrated plan also involves Single Stop. Acquired by The Fedcap Group in 2017, Single Stop combines advanced technology with localized services and can ensure our trainees are connected with essential services and benefits.

About The Fedcap Group

For 86 years, The Fedcap Group has developed innovative and scalable solutions to some of society's most pressing problems. Serving over 250,000 people each year in 22 states, Canada and the UK, The Fedcap Group provides education and training, workforce and economic development and necessary supports—all targeted to helping people achieve economic wellbeing. and training, workforce, and economic development and necessary supports—all targeted to helping people achieve long-term self-sufficiency.

About Civic Hall

Founded in 2015, Civic Hall is one of the nation's leading organizations focused on learning and collaboration to advance technology and problem-solving for the public good. It has grown into a thriving community with more than 1,000 members and organizations that includes tech companies, government and nonprofit agencies and philanthropic and academic institutions and has become the center for NYC's efforts to develop a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive technology industry.

SOURCE The Fedcap Group

Related Links

fedcap.org

