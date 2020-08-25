The Fedeli Group And TPA Stream Announce Partnership

"Embracing innovation is a key part of our mission to impact lives," said Alex Mechling, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, The Fedeli Group. "We believe there is a need for more innovation and solution building catering to employers with less than 100 employees. Through our partnership with TPA Stream, we have an opportunity to provide these employers with data and insight that is often unavailable in the insurance marketplace. In doing so, we will enhance the way we collaborate with small and mid-market employers to deliver optimal financial and workforce health outcomes," Mechling said.

"The ability to collect data for employers with less than 100 employees is extremely valuable," said Jacob Sheridan, CEO, TPA Stream. "Alex and his team are fantastic partners who believe in constantly innovating; it's in their DNA. We are excited to help their clients easily access health insurance data and have already started to collaborate on other products we will be rolling out later this year."

The Fedeli Group and TPA Steam believe their partnership has particular significance given the current global pandemic. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made clear workforce health is crucial to business continuity. The need for actionable data and insight has never been more important. We don't believe an employer should be left behind simply because of the number of employees on their payroll," Mechling continued. "Our work with TPA Stream ensures small and midmarket businesses are well positioned to meet the challenges of our changing world."

About The Fedeli Group

At The Fedeli Group, our purpose is to impact the lives of those we serve in business and in life. Our mission is to help clients protect assets and enhance employee outcomes through the delivery of exceptional risk management and employee benefits consulting services and products. For more information, visit TheFedeliGroup.com , The Fedeli Group Blog , or connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About TPA Stream

TPA Stream is a software company dedicated to making it easier to access and automate workflows related to health insurance data. Businesses of all sizes in benefit administration, retirement, and financial wellness spaces use TPA Stream to power their mobile and web applications. Please visit TPA Stream for more information.

SOURCE The Fedeli Group

Related Links

https://www.thefedeligroup.com/

