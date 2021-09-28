The Federal Alliance For Safe Homes (FLASH) Launches First-ever Homebuyers Guide Centering Resilience Against Climate Change And Natural Disasters

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters, has launched the Buyer's Guide to Resilient Homes , a first-of-its-kind resource educating homeowners, homebuyers, and renters about home resilience against natural disasters.

Informed by years of research, the Buyer's Guide to Resilient Homes empowers consumers to make informed decisions about safeguarding their homes, demystifying complicated homebuying issues, and providing a wide audience of prospective or new homeowners, renters, contractors, and realtors with comprehensive insights and recommendations to protect homes against potential disaster. Accompanying the guide is the Inspect to Protect tool, allowing individuals to research the strength of the building code of their prospective or current property.

As has become increasingly evident in recent years, climate change has exacerbated the risk of natural disasters—hurricanes intensify more swiftly, wildfires are more devastating, and severe storms bring increased rainfall and flooding—all causing widespread catastrophic destruction. This increase in natural disasters risks causes not only the financial loss of property but the immeasurable loss of livelihood. The guide asserts that homeowners in every state in the nation must be prepared to mitigate the detrimental impacts of natural disasters.

"Unfortunately, not all homes are created equal. Unlike your car that is manufactured to an established standard on a consistent basis, homes are constructed to different standards depending on where you live and when they were built," shares Leslie Chapman-Henderson, president and CEO of the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH). "The Buyer's Guide to Resilient Homes is an innovative and much-needed resource that empowers homebuyers, homeowners and even renters to make smart selections, avoid buyer's remorse, and protect their families in the process."

"The checklists and resources in this guide provide a roadmap for prospective homebuyers, pointing out what risks are associated with a home's location and construction method," said Aris Papadopoulos, founder and chair of Resilience Action Fund. "With the guide in hand, homebuyers can find a dream home that is built to last."

As the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters, FLASH has partnered with 100+ innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation. For nearly 25 years, the organization has executed successful campaigns to generate widespread demand for stronger, safer, and more disaster-resistant homes. Such campaigns include "HurricaneStrong" and "TornadoStrong," which together surveyed 1500+ individuals pinpointing misconceptions about home insurance, disaster warnings, and the true cost of lifesaving retrofits for those living in hurricane-prone/tornado-prone locations, allowing the organization to accurately disseminate lifesaving information to those in high-risk areas.

To download a free copy of the Buyer's Guide to Resilient Homes, visit: https://buyersguidetoresilienthomes.org/

For media inquiries regarding the Buyer's Guide to Resilient Homes, or to schedule an interview with FLASH, please contact Kolette Bodenmiller at [email protected].

More about the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA.

Contact: Kolette Bodenmiller

Phone: (212) 337-8870

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

Related Links

http://www.flash.org

