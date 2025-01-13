The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited Expands Payment Options at the Blue Water Bridge with AMEX and Discover

POINT EDWARD, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is pleased to announce that American Express (AMEX) and Discover credit cards are now accepted for all U.S.-bound toll transactions on the Blue Water Bridge (BWB). This expansion responds directly to customer feedback, offering even more convenient, secure and contactless ways to pay.

"We listened closely to our travelers' requests for additional card options," said Karen Richards, Chief Operating Officer of FBCL. "By accepting AMEX and Discover, we're making crossings simpler and faster for both commuters and commercial vehicles, while continuing to build on our commitment to modern, efficient toll services."

Key Highlights:

AMEX & Discover Accepted: U.S.-bound travelers can now use AMEX or Discover in all toll lanes, reducing the need to carry cash.

U.S.-bound travelers can now use AMEX or Discover in all toll lanes, reducing the need to carry cash. ConneXion Prepaid Compatibility: Link AMEX or Discover to your ConneXion account to enjoy discounted rates, track balances online and speed up crossings.

Why Join ConneXion?

Reduced Rates: Save money compared to standard credit or cash payments. Time-Saving: Contactless payments streamline your trip. Online Control: Manage balances and review transactions at your convenience. Easy Sign-Up: Visit federalbridge.ca/connexion to register and learn more.

By adding AMEX and Discover, FBCL continues to modernize its toll payment solutions and ensure seamless, traveler-friendly services at BWB.

For more information:

Alexandre Gauthier

Director of Communications

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

[email protected]

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

SOURCE Federal Bridge Corporation Limited