The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited maintains 2026 toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge

POINT EDWARD, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) announced today that toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge will remain unchanged following its annual toll rate review for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2026.

As a federal Crown Corporation, FBCL operates with a mandate to serve the public interest by providing safe, efficient and sustainable border crossing infrastructure. This year's decision to maintain current toll rates reflects the Corporation's commitment to supporting the regional economy and ensuring the bridge remains an accessible gateway for all travellers and commercial carriers.

"Our role as a Crown Corporation is to act as a responsible steward of this vital international link," said Natalie Kinloch, Chief Executive Officer of FBCL. "By prioritizing fiscal responsibility and operational efficiency, we're able to hold the line on our rates during a time of rising costs. Our goal is the sustainable management of the bridge to support the people and businesses that rely on it every day."

FBCL reinvests all surpluses directly into the maintenance, safety and long-term capital projects of its crossings. The Corporation's unique mandate allows the Blue Water Bridge to remain a highly competitive and high-value choice for the North American supply chain and the travelling public.

"In an economic environment where the costs of travel and logistics are increasing, we believe it's important to provide stability," added Karen Richards, Chief Operating Officer of FBCL. "The Blue Water Bridge continues to be the preferred choice for those seeking a reliable and cost-effective route between Ontario and Michigan."

For a complete and current list of Blue Water Bridge toll rates, please visit FBCL's toll rates web page.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

FBCL is on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Federal Bridge Corporation Limited