The Federation of Catholic Teachers Expands Representation to Teachers' Aides and Assistants, with Cooperation from the Archdiocese of New York

The Initiative Provides Benefits of Unionization to an Estimated 700 Aides; Recognizes Their Contribution to NY Catholic School System's Academic Excellence

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a monumental move, the Federation of Catholic Teachers (FCT), the labor union representing faculty of the 100 plus Catholic schools within the Archdiocese of New York (ADNY), announces its expansion to include teachers' aides and teachers' assistants in its Collective Bargaining Unit, with cooperation from the ADNY.

Effective immediately, the Federation of Catholic Teachers–which represents all teachers, librarians, and guidance counselors within the 10 counties of the Archdiocese of New York (Manhattan, The Bronx, Rockland, Westchester, Staten Island, Ulster, Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan, and Orange)--will extend the benefits of unionization to an estimated 700 aides and assistants, thereby increasing the size of the collective bargaining unit by about 30%--and recognizing the critical role aides and assistants play.

Historically underappreciated at a national level, their contribution to the classroom has helped to build the high-quality academic excellence and welcoming community of NY Catholic schools:

Test results in NY Catholic Schools lead most schools in New York state .* By eighth grade, students consistently outscore public schools in math by 13 points and in reading by 20 points.**

99 percent of graduates go on to enroll in post-secondary education

"We're thrilled to proceed, for the first time in the NY Catholic School System's almost 200-year history, in recognizing this incredibly vital group of educators alongside other valued faculty, with special thanks to the cooperation and consent of the ADNY," shares Teresa Clarke, Vice President of the FCT, adding that while terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement have yet to be finalized, the aides are now in a position to get job security, a grievance procedure, benefits and a wage commensurate with the responsibility they bear toward the children under their care.

This first addition since 1968 to the categories of unionized employees under the FCT's certification could not have been accomplished without the cooperation of FCT's President, Leanne Cole, the Archdiocese of New York, the Union's former President, Joanne Perrotta, FCT's General Counsel, William J. Russo, and FCT's Secretary and Treasurer, Lily Liang.

*Source: Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, 2023 test scores

**Source: U.S. Department of Education

About the Federation of Catholic Teachers

The Federation of Catholic Teachers (FCT) is the collective bargaining representative for the lay faculty in 121 elementary schools and 14 high schools in the Archdiocese of New York. FCT is affiliated with the Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 153, AFL-CIO.

