The feed anticoccidials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025

The feed anticoccidials market is projected to reach USD 429 million by 2025, from USD 331 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The feed anticoccidials market is driven by various factors such as the increasing threat of coccidiosis in poultry and rising demand for anticoccidials from regions with lenient regulations on the use of the ingredient in feed products which include Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



In terms of type, salinomycin is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025.

Salinomycin is a coccidiostat and antibacterial drug which is added to feed to cure the coccidiosis in animals such as poultry, ruminants, and swine.Availability and usage of salinomycin in all the weather conditions and low prices as compared to other types of anticoccidials makes it popular among poultry farmers.



Salinomycin has a coccidiocidal effect on sporozoites and merozoites, resulting in minimal damage to the intestinal cells, which increases its demand in the livestock industry.

In terms of livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Coccidiosis is seen majorly in chickens, which is one of the major factors contributing to the largest share for the poultry segment.There is a high prevalence of coccidiosis in the breeders due to lower immunity, which fuels the market for anticoccidials in the breeders feed.



Anticoccidials in poultry are primarily required and used for both prevention and treatment. Majority of species of Eimeria are seen in chicken which includes Eimeria acervulina, E. brunette, E. necatrix, E. tenella, E. maxima, E. mitis, E. mivati and E. hagani which increases the demand for anticoccidials for prevention and treatment of coccidiosis.



Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the feed anticoccidials market in 2019.

The Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the largest share of the feed anticoccidials market in 2018, due to lenient regulations on the usage of anticoccidial in feed and increasing livestock population in the region.Moreover, the availability of chemical anticoccidials is higher in countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, and India, which fuels the market for feed anticoccidials.



Ban on the usage of chemical anticoccidials in the European region and limitations on the usage in North America is fueling the demand in the Asia Pacific. Lack of awareness about the usage of chemical anticoccidials and its hazards in animals is the major reason for the growth of anticoccidials in the Asia Pacific region.



The scope of this report includes chemical and natural anticoccidial manufacturers which are used to cure the coccidiosis.Key companies in feed anticoccidials include Elanco Animal Health (US), Huvepharma (Bulgaria), Phibro Animal Health (US), Ceva Animal Health (France), Zoetis (US), Impextraco (Belgium), Kemin Industries (US), Merck Animal Health (US), Virbac SA (France), Zydus Animal Health (India), Bioproperties Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and Qilu Animal Health Products Co. Ltd. (China).



