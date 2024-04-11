The Feldman Agency Appoints Tom Kemp As President

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Feldman Agency (TFA) has promoted co-owner Tom Kemp from executive vice-president to president after leading important initiatives within the company that have taken TFA into a new forward-thinking direction.

Along with CEO Jeff Craib, Tom bought the esteemed 50-year-old Canadian booking agency in 2019 and has been plotting a new course for the business. With Tom's new elevated title comes a higher degree of responsibility for the overall focus and well-being of the company.

Tom Kemp, new president of The Feldman Agency (CNW Group/The Feldman Agency Inc.)

"Tom is a juggernaut, who has grown to be the leading agent in the company and one of the industry's most talented executives," says Jeff. "Watching his hard work and career path is inspiring. He's a great partner, doing excellent work on behalf of our clients and company. I look forward to continued growth with Tom in this integral new position."

Tom, who joined The Feldman Agency in 1998, is the responsible agent for The Glorious Sons, Charlotte Cardin, Daniel Caesar, Allison Russell, Alvvays and others.

"Firstly, I would like to say thank you to Jeff," says Tom. "Now feels like the right time to take on this role. I'm excited to continue leading the company with a focus on delivering for our clients in as many creative ways as possible.

"This company's strength is based on the roster and the people who do the work," he adds. "We are transforming the agency each day and it is the hard work, dedication and intelligence of this team that makes it possible."

The TFA roster of legacy talent includes Sum 41, Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, and Nelly Furtado, amongst a premiere list of many others.

"Between myself and the other partners in the company, we have a division of responsibility," says Tom.

TFA's new business, such as The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and the initiative with the Grand Prix weekend in Montreal, are big parts of the company's build-out, but Tom's primary responsibility is development of the agency, staff and roster.

"I cannot imagine doing anything else," says Tom. "The trust the managers give us is never taken for granted and I look forward to many more years of working with all the great promoters we deal with every day.

"Lastly, I would like to thank my wife Shannon and kids Jake, Alex and Harry. This job is demanding and asks a lot of your time. I am aware of the sacrifices they make and how it allows me the room to do this work."

About TFA

The Feldman Agency is Canada's leading entertainment company, representing an exclusive roster of over 300 renowned artists with 50 years of experience in the entertainment business. The company offers full client servicing, ranging from booking talent, programming venues, and artist representation, to event ownership, and managing brand partnerships.

SOURCE The Feldman Agency Inc.