The Female Quotient Becomes Decentraland's Official Equality Partner, Debuting its Equality Lounge® in the Metaverse During Davos

Leading equality services company builds on plans to ensure Web3 women leadership, with its first-ever Decentraland 'twin' event May 24-25

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Female Quotient (The FQ), an equality services company that provides thought leadership platforms for women and develops solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gap in the workplace, announces partnership with Decentraland, becoming their official equality partner. The partnership will launch during Davos when The FQ brings its in-real-life (IRL) Equality Lounge® to Davos and Decentraland on May 24th and 25th, marking the first of many twin Equality Lounge activations.

As part of the partnership, The FQ's Equality Lounge® in Decentraland will be the official hub for all equality conversations and events, creating a safe and inclusive space for leaders in Web3. This news comes on the heels of The FQ's entrance into the metaverse, building on its promise to ensure women lead the way in Web3.

"We are pleased to unveil our first-ever, Metaverse-based Equality Lounge in partnership with Decentraland," said Shelley Zalis, CEO and Founder of The Female Quotient. "This Decentraland lounge is the first of many more Metaverse-based lounges to come, as The FQ is committed to its promise of bringing women to the forefront of Web3. By bringing our network and community to the virtual world we will continue to break down the barriers to entry across industries."

The Decentraland-based Davos Equality Lounge® will give virtual attendees access to the world's most powerful luminaries to assess the current state of global equality and align on solutions that will close the gaps and steer industries towards a more equitable future. The FQ's Davos programming will be streamed into its Decentraland lounge, giving unprecedented access to an otherwise exclusive event and breaking down the barriers to entry. Programming will include panel conversations on a range of topics like how sustainable business models can create global impact, why women leaders need to spearhead new working models, and why it's good for the economy and society to have more women leaders in tech.

"At the heart of Decentraland's ethos is the commitment to an equal and open metaverse, where all are welcomed and included," said Marja Konttinen, Marketing Director for Decentraland Foundation. "That is why we are proud to welcome The Female Quotient and the amazing location they have designed to host their signature Equality Lounge to the Decentraland community. We are excited to collaborate with The FQ in their initiative at Davos to amplify the message about gender equality that exists in the blockchain and metaverse sectors."

Bringing the Davos Equality Lounge experience to Decentraland is critical to The FQ's mission of providing greater access to its equality services and experiences. The Decentraland-based Equality Lounge will break down the barriers to entry as metaverse attendees will benefit from the 'no badge required' environment. Kicking off the twin Equality Lounge experience at Davos is emblematic of the company's continued commitment to equality, allowing virtual attendees to hear from and interact with real-life attendees. By bridging the gap between both worlds, The FQ is creating new opportunities to widen the network of women at the forefront of Web3.

To learn more about The Female Quotient, please visit TheFemaleQuotient.com. For more information about The FQ's Davos Equality Lounge and programming schedule, please visit: https://thefemalequotient.equalitylounge.com/equalityloungedavos

About Decentraland:

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual social platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned and governed by the people who use the platform every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) users can submit proposals for owners of MANA (Decentraland currency) and LAND (Decentraland property) to vote on.

About The Female Quotient:

Founded in 2007, The Female Quotient (The FQ) is an equality services company that provides thought leadership platforms for women and develops solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gap in the workplace. Through its intensive engagement with women around the world, in multiple industries, and at every level, The FQ has a rare understanding of what is on the minds of working women and what specific needs must be addressed to confront existing inequalities. For more information visit: www.thefemalequotient.com.

