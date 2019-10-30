The Female Quotient Brings The FQ Lounge to the New York Comedy Festival

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Female Quotient, a company and community dedicated to achieving workplace equality, today announced that it will bring its pop-up activation, The FQ Lounge, to the New York Comedy Festival for the first time.

From Thursday, November 7 to Friday, November 8 at Bloomingdale's on 59th Street in New York City, The FQ Lounge will host conversations featuring a diverse group of panelists, from comedic talent to media executives. Set against the backdrop of one of the most prestigious comedy events in the country, the lounge will be filled with key leaders and influencers in the space such as comedians Judy Gold and Cat Cohen; Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports; Sarah Babineau, Co-head/Original Content at Comedy Central; and Caroline Hirsch, founder of the New York Comedy Festival and owner of Caroline's on Broadway.

"We are honored to bring our equality experience to the New York Comedy Festival, creating a one-of-a-kind experience with the Bloomingdales' team," said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient. "While women continue to make strides in the space, there is still progress that needs to be made on and off the stage. Through the lounge, my hope is that we bring more visibility to the cause and encourage women to let their humor and voice be heard to activate lasting change."

"Each year, the New York Comedy Festival elevates the comedic landscape for fans across the country," said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. "As we mark 16 years of the festival, we are prouder than ever to partner with The Female Quotient in an effort to advance equality in the workplace, by increasing female comedic representation across the industry."

The FQ Lounge, located on the store's ninth floor, will bring together comedians, producers, writers, and business leaders from across the industry to activate solutions for change. Topics of discussion at the lounge include: "Equality on Both Sides: Women Behind and in Front of the Camera," "The Importance of Humor in an Ever-Changing World," "How to Navigate a Male Dominated Industry with Humor and Grace," among others. Along with the engaging panel content, Bloomingdale's will also be hosting two pop-up comedy showcases in the FQ Lounge, bringing visibility to up-and-coming female talent.

"We are happy to be partnering with the iconic New York Comedy Festival and bringing a taste of their programming and talent to our customers. We gravitated towards this partnership because we wanted to be a part of this important and timely discussion embracing messaging around inclusion and diversity," said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Bringing these topics to the forefront through a comedic lens is the right balance in using humor to try and activate change."

As a long-time supporter of the New York Comedy Festival, Citi is proud to be a major sponsor of this FQ Lounge and help foster conversation around female representation in comedy.

For more information about The FQ Lounge at the New York Comedy Festival, please visit https://www.thefemalequotient.com/events/fq-lounge-new-york-comedy-festival-2019/.

ABOUT THE FEMALE QUOTIENT

The mission of The Female Quotient is to advance gender equality in the workplace. Founded by Shelley Zalis, The Female Quotient provides companies and business leaders with research, tools and experiences to promote equality, including the Modern Guide to Equality, a living, breathing playbook for activating change. The Female Quotient also presents The FQ Lounge, a growing community of corporate women and female entrepreneurs transforming workplace culture and a destination at conferences, companies and college campuses where women connect, collaborate and activate change together. Since launching in 2013, The Female Quotient has hosted more than 200 experiences at dozens of high-profile events, including the World Economic Forum (Davos), SXSW, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Advertising Week, NBA All-Star Weekend and more. For more information, visit www.TheFemaleQuotient.com.

ABOUT BLOOMINGDALE'S

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 38 Bloomingdale's stores and 17 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL

Now in its sixteenth year, the New York Comedy Festival is produced by Carolines on Broadway. The festival has featured the country's top comedians, including Judd Apatow, Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Larry David, Ricky Gervais, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Hart, John Leguizamo, Norm Macdonald, Bill Maher, Tig Notaro, Nick Offerman, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes, to name a few. In 2007, the festival launched the "Stand Up for Heroes" event to benefit The Bob Woodruff Foundation, which has featured performances by Stephen Colbert, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, Trevor, Noah, John Oliver, Conan O'Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ray Romano, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and Robin Williams, among others. To date, the "Stand Up for Heroes" events have raised over $50 million. For more information please visit the NYCF website, like the NYCFFacebook page, and follow the NYCF on Twitter, @NYComedyFest.

