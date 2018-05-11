The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls' Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

"With movements like Me Too and Time's Up shining a spotlight on the issue of equality—particularly in the entertainment industry—we felt that this pivotal moment was the right time to bring The Girls' Lounge to Cannes," said Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient. "We are thrilled to bring the Girls' Lounge to the Cannes Film Festival and partner with TheWrap and A.D.R. to drive conversations that will effect lasting change in the film community and beyond."

The Girls' Lounge is a growing community of women in business who are transforming workplace culture. In partnership with some of the world's leading brands, Shelley Zalis and her team at The Female Quotient create memorable pop-up experiences and impactful programming to advance gender equality in the workplace. The Female Quotient has a presence at global events including The World Economic Forum, SXSW, Cannes Lions, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and other prestigious events all over the world. Recently, Zalis accepted a New York Women in Communications Matrix Award for her work as a mentor, role model and game changer in her industry.

The Girls' Lounge at Cannes will feature panel discussions and fireside chats; celebrity portraits with photographer Geneviève Caron of FH Studio in Montreal provided by TheWrap; unplugged advice interviews; professional styling; and a "confidence closet" with The Female Quotient's newly introduced "talkin' tees" and "talkin' tools for advancement" necklaces that unlock career advice. For more information, visit www.thefemalequotient.com.

The mission of The Female Quotient is to advance gender equality in the workplace. Founded by Shelley Zalis, The Female Quotient provides companies and business leaders with research, tools and experiences to promote equality, including the Modern Guide to Equality, a living, breathing playbook for activating change. The Female Quotient also presents The Girls' Lounge, a pop-up experience at conferences, companies and college campuses where women connect, collaborate and activate change together. Since launching in 2013, The Girls' Lounge has hosted over 100 experiences at dozens of high-profile corporate events, including the World Economic Forum (Davos), SXSW, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), AdWeek and more. For more information, visit www.TheFemaleQuotient.com.

