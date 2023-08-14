The Feminine Hygiene Products Market size to grow by USD 11,407.53 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth opportunities led by Albaad Deutschland GmbH and Fieldstore Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine hygiene products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,407.53 million, according to Technavio. Aggressive marketing by companies is the key factor driving market growth. Some major grocery stores and pharmacies have created a section dedicated to feminine hygiene products to make them easier to see. The companies are introducing new and innovative products, along with advertisements to target the younger generation particularly female consumers, to purchase feminine hygiene products. Companies work to get their products high visibility and establish brand identity. The company focuses on raising awareness of these products through such initiatives. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The feminine hygiene products market report covers the following areas:

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan InternatiProcter,oup Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Sanofi SA, The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offering

Albaad Deutschland GmbH - The company offers feminine hygiene products such as wet wipes, household towels, and flushable wipes.

The company offers feminine hygiene products such as wet wipes, household towels, and flushable wipes. Diva International Inc - The company offers market products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, and o.b. brands.

The company offers market products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, and o.b. brands. Kimberly Clark Corp - The company offers feminine hygiene products under its brand Kotex, Intimus, and Camelia.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rapid growth of e-commerce is a major trend in the market. This has made it easier for customers to browse and purchase a wide range of Feminine products available online. This facilitates the shopping experience and allows manufacturers to increase brand awareness and loyalty. fast delivery services and the availability of a wide range of products at competitive prices are the key factors for the success of online retail. Furthermore, suppliers are offering a wide range of feminine hygiene products and building a broad customer base for their products due to the rapid spread of the Internet. Therefore, the rapid growth of e-commerce is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The prevalence of side effects is one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins cause multiple side effects such as infections that can affect the overall health of users, which has led to growing concerns over their use, negatively impacting the market. The main symptoms of this condition are vomiting, low blood pressure, diarrhea, dizziness, skin rash, red eyes, and high fever. Hence, these kinds of side effects are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

For more details, and an understanding of Market Dynamics download sample report

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Feminine Hygiene Products Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Sanitary Napkins



Tampons



Pantyliners



Menstrual Cups



Feminine Hygiene Wash

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores are included in this segment. Merchants use advertising and marketing strategies such as branding through signage and discounts on feminine hygiene products sold in stores. Feminine hygiene products have long been on the shelves at retailers like Walmart and Walgreens. In addition, stores also offer easy navigation, area signs, and kiosks to help consumers find the products they are looking for. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for 34% of market growth by 2023. The growth of the European market has led to an increase in the number of working women, especially in countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, where women can economically invest in hygiene products such as menstrual cups and tampons to meet their hygiene needs. This growth is due to increased awareness programs for the use and introduction of new feminine hygiene products with organic ingredients in a variety of colors, shapes, sizes, and prices.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist feminine hygiene products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the feminine hygiene products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the feminine hygiene products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the feminine hygiene products market, companies

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,407.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.86 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Fieldstore Ltd, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Sanofi SA, The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych, Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

