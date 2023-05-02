The FEND Off Fentanyl Act Offers a Path Forward on Tackling America's Fentanyl Crisis

American Policy Ventures Action commends the introduction of the bipartisan FEND Off Fentanyl Act and urges passage.

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Policy Ventures Action (APVA) strongly supports the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act. This legislation was introduced on a bipartisan basis and seeks to crack down on the fentanyl supply chain to protect American citizens from the deadly product.

Fentanyl drug overdoses are rising at an alarming rate, with more than 70,000 Americans dying from an overdose in 2021, up nearly 25 percent from the previous year. With China and Mexico remaining the primary source of fentanyl substance trafficking, sanctions are needed to target the illicit fentanyl supply chain. The FEND Off Fentanyl Act would strengthen current law and provide the Treasury Department new tools to disrupt and sanction fentanyl traffickers and money laundering operations to reduce the flow of this dangerous product into our communities.

The bill was introduced in the Senate Banking Committee by a group that includes Ranking Member Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-O.H.) as well as co-sponsors from the Senate Committee on Armed Services, including Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-M.S.). APV calls on all lawmakers to rally in support of this group and advance this critical piece of legislation.

APVA Co-President and Co-Founder Paolo Mastrangelo explains, "The fentanyl crisis in the United States is too important an issue to fall victim to partisan bickering. Americans want decisive action on this emergency, and lawmakers must come together to deliver with the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. It's time to put policy over politics and forge ahead on this bipartisan solution."

About APV:

American Policy Ventures Action is a 501(c)4 advocacy organization that actively works to support members of Congress working to find bipartisan solutions to our nation's most pressing issues.

