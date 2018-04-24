The Fertility Institute of New Orleans Expands Reproductive Services with INVOcell

INVOcell is a patented medical device used in the treatment of infertility that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development to take place in the woman's body, in vivo. The INVO Solution allows women to incubate their own gametes, providing a psychological benefit while reducing the risk of wrong embryo transfer. Utilizing a mild stimulation protocol, it decreases the number of oocytes required, which may reduce the risk of severe ovarian hyperstimulation (OHSS), reduce the risk of multiple births, and/or reduce the need for embryo cryopreservation and storage. As a lower cost option to traditional IVF, INVOcell expands access to patients who may otherwise not be able to afford the traditional method or would prefer for a more natural, cultural, or religious appropriate choice.

Dr. Heber E. Dunaway, Jr., M.D., of the Fertility Institute said, "Working with the INVOcell technology has opened the door for many additional couples to create the families that they so ardently desire. INVOcell represents a significant new pathway to achieve pregnancies under controlled conditions and in a very cost-efficient manner. I believe that INVOcell can substantially alleviate much of the anxiety that couples challenged in achieving pregnancy feel. It is an important new option to help achieve pregnancy in those that have been unsuccessful with other treatments. We are excited to bring this offering to the couples of Southern Louisiana."

About The Fertility Institute of New Orleans

The Fertility Institute of New Orleans has accomplished over 17,000 pregnancies. The Fertility Institute's nine physicians and more than 50 staff employ both traditional treatment and the latest advances in reproductive technology including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and now INVO. Each patient has their own physician, but benefits from the expertise of all the physicians, scientists, and specialized staff.

Fertility Institute physicians are on the Faculty of Louisiana State University and Tulane Medical Schools and have authored over 125 peer review publications. Dr. Richard Dickey, the Fertility Institute's founder is the former Director of the Section of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at LSU Medical School in New Orleans. Dr. Dickey is currently the Clinical Professor Emeritus of the Department of OBGYN at LSU Medical School. The Fertility institute has four locations from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. Dr. Dunaway works out of the Baton Rouge office. For more information, please visit http://fertilityinstitute.com/.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology ("ART"). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture ("IVC") system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization ("IVF") and Intrauterine Insemination ("IUI"). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit https://invobioscience.com/.

