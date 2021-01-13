The Fertility Partners Welcomes Another IVF Centre to its Growing Network, The Toronto Institute For Reproductive Medicine, and Acquires Sperm Bank ReproMed

The Fertility Partners launched in 2019 and continues to solidify its commitment to being the business partner of choice with Clinicians and Researchers, making it the fastest-growing network offering comprehensive fertility treatment and associated services in the country. The network delivers all aspects of reproductive medicine, a wide range of laboratory diagnostics, and is supported by world-renowned Physicians, Research Scientists, Embryologists and Andrologists. Since July 2020, the combined group of companies has grown to 9 clinics with full IVF laboratories, across 21 locations in 5 provinces.

As a world-class business partner of choice for leading fertility centres across North America, The Fertility Partners aims to support its partner clinics by collaborating on medical, strategic and operational best practices, investing in new technologies, promoting research and development, and offering synergistic back-office support. The TFP partner model empowers physicians and their teams to focus on what they do best – provide the highest quality medicine and patient-focused fertility care.

"Dr. Alfonso Del Valle and his team are highly dedicated to providing optimal clinical outcomes and compassionate patient care," says Dr. Andrew Meikle, TFP Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman. "With values well-aligned with TFP, TTIRM and ReproMed will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our collective goals to foster global best clinical outcomes, achieve an international reputation for excellence, and deliver exceptional patient and employee experiences."

Since 1990, the TTIRM team has been committed to continuous innovation and research into the most effective new procedures and technologies available in infertility treatment, which has helped thousands of couples fulfill their dream of having a family.

"The Toronto Institute for Reproductive Medicine and ReproMed teams are excited for the opportunity to build on our decades-long success in delivering excellent patient care, and to partner with other leading fertility care providers and centers" says Dr. Alfonso P. Del Valle, MD FRCS(C), TTIRM and ReproMed founder and Medical Director. "By joining the TFP network, we look forward to furthering our ability to provide patients both local and international with world-class services and experiences."

"With the strong leadership of Dr. Del Valle, the TTIRM and ReproMed teams have built an admired practice known for its high pregnancy success rates and internationally-recognized research achievements.," says Dr. Al Yuzpe, Chief Medical Officer at TFP. "We're proud to welcome them to the TFP network where they will be a valued contributor to our collective goal of expanding services and elevating the experience of fertility care for patients."

About The Fertility Partners

The Fertility Partners ("TFP") is a new venture creating a network of fertility clinics across North America. The combined group of companies includes 9 clinics and 21 locations across 5 Canadian provinces, with further growth to include additional IVF clinic acquisitions, de novo clinics and the development of adjacent services. The company aims to be a world-class business partner of choice for leading IVF and prenatal practitioners with the goal of achieving best clinical outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP provides partner clinics with back-office support and a collaborative, synergistic medical-scientific, professional and business environment. www.thefertilitypartners.com

About The Toronto Institute For Reproductive Medicine and ReproMed

The collective mission of The Toronto Institute For Reproductive Medicine (TTIRM) and ReproMed is to provide the highest quality of compassionate and comprehensive health care services for the treatment of male and female infertility. Since 1990, the physicians and professional staff at TTIRM and ReproMed have been committed to providing cutting-edge reproductive technology and surgical techniques, and have helped thousands of couples fulfill their dreams of becoming parents. TTIRM and ReproMed are at the forefront of reproductive sciences, with high pregnancy success rates and internationally-renowned research achievements. The TTIRM and ReproMed facility is located in the west-end of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). www.repromed.ca

