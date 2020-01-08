The Fesco Group Unveils Eklectik Headphones Designed for the Audiophile

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fesco Group, a leading manufacturer of branded consumer technology solutions, is unveiling its customizable headphones, Eklectik, at CES 2020. Designed for the audiophile, Eklectik was created to celebrate any genre of music, allowing consumers to customize the base, treble and tone right on the headphones to match whatever music they desire. Fesco is giving consumers a sneak peak of the headphones at CES this year.

Eklectik Headphones

"We couldn't be more excited to unveil the Eklectik headphones at CES this year, ushering in a new offering for music lovers and giving them complete control of the sound of their music," said Fesco Chief Operating Officer Raymond Levy. "So many of today's headphone brands focus on one genre – either hip-hop or rock'n'roll. With Eklectik, we trust our customers know how best to control their audio options, which is why we give them the choice to change three key elements to best complement the music they've decided to listen to on a single day."

Eklectik's other features include stereo digital audio, noise suppression, low voltage detection and three memory settings for user audio-profiles, among many others. They also have a vintage feel to their look, paying homage to a bygone era of musical genius. These new headphones will be available for purchase this spring.

The Fesco Group is a company that is determined to find consumer solutions with a number of products created under their umbrella – including well-known consumer brands such as AtomXS Emergency Charger, Car & Driver, Chargeworx Mobile Accessories, Coby Audio, Epilady, Go-Tough Mobile Accessories, Gourmia Kitchen Electrics, Jetson Electric Bikes and Slide Smart Watches.

ABOUT THE FESCO GROUP

The Fesco Group is a market leading manufacturer of innovative audio, mobile accessories, small appliances, electric mobility and home technology solutions. Founded in 1962, the Brooklyn based Fesco has grown over the last six decades from a retail store to a distributor of branded electronics and now an innovative manufacturer. To learn more, visit www.thefescogroup.com.

