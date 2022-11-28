THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS BRINGS WISE SONS PRODUCTS TO BRISTOL FARMS

The Specialty Gourmet Grocer Partners with Iconic Jewish Delicatessen for Specialty Hanukkah Meal Offerings

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol Farms, Southern California's specialty gourmet grocer is helping to make Hanukkah extra special and tasty this year with their new Hanukkah catering meal offerings. This year, the holiday meals will include Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen products such as its award-winning bagels, challah, smoked salmon, chocolate babka and rugelach.

From their iconic hand-crafted bagels to fresh baked breads and high-quality deli meats, Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen is dedicated to building community through traditional Jewish comfort food. Bristol Farms specialty prepared menu for the holiday includes items such as a Red Wine Braised Brisket, Potato Latkes, Chopped Liver, Sweet Noodle Kugel, Roasted Heirloom Carrots with Za'atar and Matzo Ball Soup.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Bristol Farms delicious Hanukkah menu. I have strong memories of Bristol Farms first opening where I grew up. I remember being wowed by all the prepared foods," said Evan Bloom, Chief Executive Offer and Co-Founder, Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen.

"We're excited to add Wise Sons to our Hanukkah offerings," said Adam Caldecott, CEO of Bristol Farms. "For forty years, our mission has been to bring people together around good food. Wise Sons is sharing some of their most popular items – perfect for Hanukkah celebrations and holiday brunches."

For more information and to place a Hanukkah catering order, please visit www.bristolfarms.com.

About Bristol Farms

For 40 years, Bristol Farms has been widely recognized as the leading gourmet grocer in Southern California. The 14-location grocer brings people together around cooking and sharing of delicious food through curated offerings that encourage discovery of new flavors and new brands, while also providing traditional grocery essentials in a beautiful environment. Bristol Farms Newfound Market is their newest concept – showcasing the finest ingredients with local and global offerings and an innovative dining experience, all in one place. Located in Irvine Spectrum, it includes a full-service Italian restaurant and six fast casual food venues, featuring local and globally inspired signature and seasonal dishes.

Bristol Farms is also known for its exemplary customer service which is reflected in their highly trained team members, apprenticeship programs, and internal education support for career advancement. For more information on Bristol Farms, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

About Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen

Wise Sons is dedicated to producing California-inspired Jewish food with roots in tradition and an eye on the future. Their bagels are made the old-fashioned way using just 5 key ingredients, kettle-boiled with malt syrup, and double-coated in classic toppings, to make a bagel with just the right amount of chew. Founded in San Francisco's Mission District, Wise Sons pairs classic Jewish recipes with the best Californian ingredients to make delicious deli fare that would make their bubbies proud. With lines around the corner and rave reviews, the company expanded thoughtfully in the Bay Area and most recently in Culver City.

Contact:

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE Bristol Farms