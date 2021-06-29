The Fibroid Foundation Announces the 2021 Fibroid Awareness Month Event Schedule

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fibroid Foundation announces the Fibroid Awareness Month event schedule for July 2021.

This year's Fibroid Awareness Month Theme is "Living Your Best Life."

Featured events are:

July 13, 2021 , at 10 a.m. EDT — A Virtual Congressional Briefing on Uterine Fibroids, co-hosted with The Society for Women's Health Research.

, at — A Virtual Congressional Briefing on Uterine Fibroids, co-hosted with The Society for Women's Health Research. July 15, 2021 , at 7 p.m. EDT — Remembering a True Hero: Stephanie Tubbs Jones , featuring Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (NY-9) and the son of the late Congresswoman Tubbs Jones' , Mervyn L. Jones II.

Registration for all events can be found here.

Women* with symptomatic uterine fibroids often experience a diminished quality of life. During Fibroid Awareness Month, the programming will focus on helping the fibroid community to Live Their Best Life by featuring virtual segments on exercise, nutrition, legislation, research and peer-to-peer support provided by The Fibroid Foundation's chapters.

The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Fibroid Research and Education Act — H.R. 2007, introduced in The House of Representatives by Representative Yvette D. Clarke (NY-9) in March, will provide long-overdue fibroid research funding. A vote on the bill in the fall of this year is anticipated. Community support is requested by residents in each state to achieve the Congressional sponsorship required for H.R. 2007 to become law. Letters of support can be downloaded to send to congressional representatives via this template.

The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021 will provide $150 million to the National Institutes of Health. Legislative benefits of the Uterine Fibroid Act include:

APPROPRIATION of $30 million for each of fiscal years 2022 through 2026

for each of fiscal years 2022 through 2026 Establishment of a RESEARCH database for treatment of fibroids

REPORTING on state treatment expenditures

COORDINATION of data and outcomes at the federal level

DISSEMINATION of evidence-based care outcomes for individuals with fibroids

In the United States, an estimated 26 million women between the ages of 15 and 50 have uterine fibroids.1 Uterine fibroids are the most common gynecologic condition in women2, however, treatment options and medical research funding have yet to match the enormity of the affected community.

The "Uterine Fibroids: Burden and Unmet Medical Need" 2017 study found that "using ultrasound screening, the estimated cumulative incidence rate of UF(uterine fibroids) by the age of 50 is significantly higher in black women (80%) compared with white women (nearly 70%)."3 Annually, uterine fibroids account for approximately half of hysterectomies performed in the United States, which creates a significant multi-billion dollar annual economic burden.4 Data has shown that there are significant cardiovascular risk factors associated with hysterectomy.5

The Fibroid Foundation is encouraged to see introduction of meaningful legislation aimed at addressing the uterine fibroid public health crisis in the U.S. which is impacting women* and their families.

According to The Fibroid Foundation, patients are suffering in silence. Community members express concerns about limited treatment options, the high cost of treatment, insurance coverage, and difficulty finding fibroid specialists. The organization recognizes the significant health disparities which impact its community and provides global support to address the disparities from a unique patient perspective.

The Fibroid Foundation Mission:

As a strong, supportive and empowered community, we are elevating menstrual health and fibroid treatment by:

Normalizing conversations about menstruation

Fostering a movement for everyone with a uterus to thrive

Eliminating treatment disparities with layered patient support

Engaging family and community in the menstrual health mission

Enabling those diagnosed with uterine fibroids to experience a smooth path to treatment with fulfilling outcomes

Sparking joy through advocacy

Understanding how and why fibroids develop, and ultimately finding a cure

About The Fibroid Foundation

The Fibroid Foundation is an organization founded by fibroid patient Sateria Venable in 2013.

The Foundation is published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Green Journal and other medical journals.

"One woman at a time, we are showing the world that we are empowered, and that we are driven to change our story!" ~Sateria, Founder

*We use an inclusive definition of "women" and we welcome trans women, genderqueer women, and non-binary people who are significantly female-identified.

For anyone interested in partnering with The Fibroid Foundation, please visit https://www.fibroidfoundation.org.

