The Fibroid Foundation Supports the Introduction of Fibroid Research Legislation by Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senator Cory Booker

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fibroid Foundation is proud to support the introduction of the 'Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021' by Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senator Cory Booker.

In the United States, an estimated 26,000,000 women between the ages of 15 and 50 have uterine fibroids.1 Uterine fibroids are the most common gynecologic condition in women2; however, treatment options and medical research funding have yet to match the enormity of the affected community.

Dr. Charlotte Owens, Binta Beard and Sateria Venable. Capitol Hill.

"I'm incredibly pleased to see a bipartisan introduction of the Fibroid Bill in the Senate. With millions affected, this is an issue that touches the family and community of every American."

Sateria Venable, Founder

Ultrasound screenings were used in the 2017 'Uterine Fibroids: Burden and Unmet Medical Need' study. The tests revealed an "estimated cumulative incidence rate of UF (uterine fibroids) by the age of 50 is significantly higher in black women (80%) compared with white women (nearly 70%)."3 Annually, uterine fibroids account for approximately half of hysterectomies performed in the United States.4 Data has shown that there are cardiovascular risk factors associated with hysterectomy.5

According to The Fibroid Foundation, patients are suffering in silence. Community members express concerns about limited treatment options, the high cost of treatment, insurance coverage, and difficulty finding fibroid specialists. The organization recognizes the significant health disparities that impact its community and provides support with a unique patient perspective. To aid in the correction of those disparities, the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021 will provide $150M to the National Institutes of Health. Legislative benefits of the Uterine Fibroid Act include:

APPROPRIATION of $30,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2022 through 2026.

for each of fiscal years 2022 through 2026. Establish a RESEARCH database for the treatment of fibroids.

Deliver REPORTING on State treatment expenditures.

COORDINATION of data and outcomes at the Federal level.

DISSEMINATE evidence-based care outcomes for individuals with fibroids.

The Fibroid Foundation, with members in most states, and 48 countries, develops annual programming centered on education, advocacy and access to treatment.

The Fibroid Foundation is proud to support the 'Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021'. H.R. 2007 was introduced in the House of Representatives in March of 2021 by Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke. The Fibroid Foundation is encouraged to see meaningful legislation aimed at addressing the public health crisis in the U.S. that is impacting patients and their families.

About The Fibroid Foundation

The Fibroid Foundation is an organization founded by fibroid patient Sateria Venable in 2013 after her third of four fibroid surgeries. As the premier global community of fibroids patients, their mission is to:

Normalize conversations about menstruation.

Foster a movement for everyone with a uterus to thrive.

Eliminate treatment disparities with layered patient support.

Engage family and community in the menstrual health mission.

Enable those diagnosed with uterine fibroids to experience a smooth path to treatment with fulfilling outcomes.

Spark joy through advocacy.

Understand how and why fibroids develop, and ultimately find a cure.

The Fibroid Foundation research contributions can be read here.

1Management of Uterine Fibroids

2The Health Disparities of Uterine Fibroids for African American Women: A Public Health Issue

3Uterine Fibroids: Burden and Unmet Medical Need

4Reassessing Hysterectomy

5Clinical practice and research yields valuable data for management of uterine fibroids

For Media Inquiries:

Emma Jasper

Phone: 240.621.0020

[email protected]

If you are interested in partnering with The Fibroid Foundation, please visit this link.

Related Images

fibroid-foundation-capitol-hill.jpeg

Fibroid Foundation Capitol Hill

Dr. Charlotte Owens, Binta Beard and Sateria Venable. Capitol Hill.



SOURCE The Fibroid Foundation