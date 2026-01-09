THE FIFTEENTH EDITION OF THE MASTER'S PROGRAM IN COFFEE ECONOMICS AND SCIENCE - ERNESTO ILLY GETS UNDERWAY, WELCOMING 26 STUDENTS FROM 20 COUNTRIES

FROM THIS YEAR, THE PROGRAMME IS LED BY NEW DIRECTOR GERARDO PATACCONI

TRIESTE, Italy, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifteenth edition of the inter-university, first-level Master's Program in Coffee Economics and Science – Ernesto Illy officially begins today. The program was conceived by illycaffè and the Ernesto Illy Foundation ETS to provide comprehensive training on the biological, agronomic, technological, and economic aspects that lead from the coffee plant to the final product.

Aimed at young graduates in economics, engineering, and agricultural sciences, the Master's program brings together 26 students from 20 countries: Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Lithuania, Malawi, Mozambique, Norway, Peru, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Gerardo Patacconi has been appointed as the new Director of the Master's program. Selected for his extensive knowledge of the coffee value chain, he will guide both the development strategy and the educational pathway. Patacconi previously led operations at the International Coffee Organization (ICO) and held key roles at UNIDO, focusing on agro-industrial development and sustainability.

The academic program includes more than 400 hours of teaching delivered by 60 lecturers in a hybrid format. Classes will begin online and continue in person from May 2026, concluding with a project related to one of the subjects covered during the program.

Alongside illycaffè and the Ernesto Illy Foundation ETS, the program is supported by the University of Trieste, the University of Udine, SISSA (the International School for Advanced Studies of Trieste), and the Trieste Science and Technology Park – Area Science Park. Also confirmed for this edition is the partial scholarship provided by the Friuli Foundation. A total of 17 students benefit each year from financial support offered by the Ernesto Illy Foundation ETS: 12 students receive full scholarships and 5 receive partial scholarships.

"We are pleased, as the Ernesto Illy Foundation, to commit ourselves to nurturing young talents entering the world of coffee," said Anna Illy, President of the Ernesto Illy Foundation and member of the Board of Directors of illycaffè. "For 15 years, the Master's Program in Coffee Economics and Science has trained highly qualified professionals who will enhance the excellence of this product on an international level, promoting innovation throughout the entire value chain. This year's program has been overseen by the new Director, Gerardo Patacconi, whose leadership and in-depth sector expertise will further enrich the educational journey.".

Since its first edition, the Ernesto Illy Master's Program in Coffee Economics and Science has involved more than 290 students from over 40 countries worldwide. The program has contributed to the development of professionals specialized in coffee, committed to applying the ethical and sustainable approach that distinguishes illycaffè's business model, while safeguarding, promoting, and supporting the sustainable quality of illy coffee.

illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 135 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 24 countries around the world. In 2024, the company had a turnover of €630 million. The illy single-brand network has 157 points of sale in 28 countries.

ERNESTO ILLY FOUNDATION

Created to protect, enhance and disseminate the thought and figure of its eponym, the Ernesto Illy Foundation is a corporate foundation that is the expression of the entrepreneurial family, established on 30 October 2008 and chaired by Anna Illy. In line with Ernesto Illy's thought, the founding value of the foundation is Ethics, understood as a guiding principle that regulates all human activities and a sense of responsibility towards Nature and one's fellow human beings. The Foundation protects and disseminates Ernesto Illy's thought through scientific research and innovation, education and dissemination, and the implementation of sustainability and philanthropy projects dedicated to the coffee supply chains. The activities are mainly concentrated in the field of coffee science and culture and in the field of training and education for producers and supply chain operators. Particular attention is paid to carrying out agronomic research with the Virtuous Agriculture and Ernesto Illy Colloquia projects, also in order to help producing countries and farmers themselves to improve their living conditions and identify innovative solutions for the cultivation of the coffee of the future, and to training with the Master in Coffee Economics and Science.

