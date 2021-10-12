The Fifth Annual Luxe Interiors + Design Red Awards To Honor Residential Excellence In Design

The Awards submission period begins October 4, 2021 and continues to December 2, 2021. Voting for Readers' Choice Awards take place between January 24, 2022 to February 4, 2022. Entry forms for design projects and home products, as well as Readers' Choice voting, are found at LuxeRedAwards.com .

"The reason Luxe RED Awards are so valued is our deep commitment to showcasing the best of luxury design across the country," said Kate Kelly Smith, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Luxe Interiors + Design. "It's a natural evolution for the RED Awards to recognize the best of everything essential to top-quality design and architecture, including furniture, fabrics, lighting, appliances, decorative fixtures and much, much more."

Introduced in 2018, the Luxe RED Awards for Residential Excellence in Design have become one of the most coveted honors for professional interior designers and architects. Winners are selected from each of Luxe's 14 regional editions, including Arizona, Austin + San Antonio, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas + Fort Worth, Greater New York, Houston, Los Angeles and Southern California, Miami and Palm Beach + Broward County, the Pacific Northwest, San Francisco, and the Southeast. Additionally, RED Awards are given for Readers' Choice, based on online voting, and for 'Best of the Rest' from all other areas of the U.S.

The winning design projects and products are selected by a panel of judges of top designers including David Scott, Joy Moyler, Lauren Rottet, Nicole Fuller, and Young Huh, led by Editor in Chief Pamela Jaccarino.

RED AWARDS FOR DESIGN PROJECT CATEGORIES:

Interior Design Interior Architecture Exterior Architecture Restoration or Renovation Outdoor Spaces Kitchen Bathroom Best Use of Color Wow-Factor Room Landscape Architecture Jewel Box Spaces

RED AWARDS FOR PRODUCTS CATEGORIES:

Bath Accents/Accessories Closets/Storage Systems Flooring/Floor Coverings Furniture Design Home Appliances Lighting Kitchen Accents/Accessories Outdoor Design Stone/Tile/High Performance Surfaces Textiles Window Treatments/Doors and Windows Wallcoverings

The RED Awards Winners will be featured in the July/August 2022 issue of Luxe Interiors + Design and online on Luxesource.com and LuxeRedAwards.com.

A complete list of categories, awards criteria, contest rules and entry forms can be found at LuxeRedAwards.com. You can also view past winners on the site.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Luxe Interiors + Design

